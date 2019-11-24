Sheriff's crime scene tape for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy) (copy)

Deputies are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a female pedestrian on Savannah Highway. 

Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Charleston County deputies responded after a vehicle driving southbound on Savannah Highway struck a female pedestrian who was also walking southbound.

She died at the scene, deputies said. 

Deputies did not release any information on the car's possible make or model. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information call 843-202-1700.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.