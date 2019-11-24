Deputies are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a female pedestrian on Savannah Highway.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Charleston County deputies responded after a vehicle driving southbound on Savannah Highway struck a female pedestrian who was also walking southbound.
She died at the scene, deputies said.
Deputies did not release any information on the car's possible make or model. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information call 843-202-1700.