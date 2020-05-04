FEMA relief for SC's deadly tornadoes should help residents begin to rebuild

Nearly a month after a series of tornadoes killed nine people in South Carolina and battered the state, the recently approved disaster relief funds will begin to help devastated rural communities rebuild.

One of the hardest hit was Hampton County, where an EF4 tornado with wind speeds upwards of 175 mph took five lives and destroyed dozens of homes and businesses.

Susan Peeples, the county's emergency management director and the president of the area chamber of commerce, is still in awe of the damage.

"Nothing's ever going to be the same," she said. "But this money will help a lot of victims who lost homes and it'll help give people another chance at starting their lives again."

Gov. Henry McMaster asked for financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after 26 tornadoes hit seven counties on April 13. It was the deadliest cyclone outbreak the Palmetto State had seen in 36 years. The S.C. National Guard was deployed to survey damage, provide security outside of decimated homes and distribute supplies.

The barrage lasted over five hours. It started at 3:20 a.m. with an EF3 twister that ran nearly 17 miles through Pickens and Oconee counties. It ended at 8:36 a.m. with an EF2 on the Georgetown County coast.

President Donald Trump approved the funding Saturday. Derrec Becker, a spokesman from the S.C. Emergency Management Division, said it was the worst storm he has seen since he's been with the agency. He said securing the federal assistance was a necessity.

"There's still a lot of cleanup and there's still people who are in need," Becker said. "This was pretty significant. We have not seen an EF4 tornado in the state for more than a decade."

Becker said the federal disaster relief is only for individuals, not businesses. The maximum amount that can be granted is $34,000, but the average paid out is somewhere between $2,000 to $3,000.

Residents first apply through their insurance agent and anything not covered can be reviewed by FEMA to potentially be covered.

It applies to residents from Barnwell, Colleton, Georgetown, Hampton, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties.

Residents who suffered damage in those areas and have storm-related costs not covered by insurance can register online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. The claims need to be filed within 60 days of Trump's declaration to be considered.

Angie Ginn lost her sister, brother-in-law and niece to the storms when it hit their home in Nixville. She spoke with FEMA representatives Monday morning. It'll take a few days for her to know how much support her family will receive, and she's grateful for it. They need it. But it's hard to be positive, she said. Things can be replaced, but people can't.

"The assistance gets your hopes up," Ginn told The Post and Courier. "But you don't want to be too optimistic. You don't want to have to start from square one again."

Ginn said she's been keeping herself busy helping clear the wreckage. But it still stings her heart when she goes past the empty lot where her family's trailer used to sit.