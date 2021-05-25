Feds crackdown on human trafficking in Charleston area

NORTH CHARLESTON — In a nondescript strip mall, tucked between a coin laundry and a florist, the massage parlor’s unassuming sign simply reads: “Spa.”

The decorations are sparse, the blinds are closed in early afternoon and a surveillance camera monitors the building’s exterior from when it opens at 9 a.m. until close at 10 p.m. seven days a week.

It may not look like much, but the customers seem to love it. It is rated 4.5 out of five stars in 33 reviews on Google, with one customer reporting: “Best massage in town.”

To the trained eye of Logan Fey, a State Law Enforcement Division special agent, the closed blinds, surveillance camera and long hours all point to one thing: human trafficking.

Fey is a member of the division’s human trafficking unit, and he wants consumers to know what warning signs they should look for when it comes to the crime.

“The biggest thing we want is community assistance,” he said.

Human trafficking — whether it is for labor or sex — happens all across South Carolina. In hotels, convenience stores, residential homes and restaurants, victims are forced to perform sexual acts or work long hours for little to no pay. In the case of massage parlors, sometimes victims are forced to do both.

The problem has gotten the attention of state and federal officials.

The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, composed of various law enforcement and regulatory agencies, was founded in 2012 to study and combat the crime. The task force noted in its most recent annual report that human traffickers are active in communities across South Carolina, targeting victims of all ages, genders, races and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The Task Force reported 139 cases of human trafficking in 2020. Ten people were charged with 13 charges of human trafficking in the South Carolina state courts. Horry County had the highest number of human trafficking reports, followed second by Charleston County.

Before resigning in February, U.S. Attorney Pete McCoy said he wanted to make human trafficking the highest priority of his office.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said in a statement he has personally prosecuted human trafficking cases with the U.S. Attorney's Office, so he understands the dire need to stop such crimes.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina will always place a high priority on seeking justice for victims of human trafficking,” he said.

Last week, Homeland Security Investigations’ Charleston field office launched operations to combat the crime in the Charleston area, part of a larger effort to promote awareness of the issue among residents and build partnerships with local authorities.

HSI is the investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Though less well-known than the FBI or the Drug Enforcement Agency, HSI has broad authority to conduct criminal investigations into transnational crimes, including money laundering, narcotics smuggling, financial fraud, human rights violations and other crimes.

Scott Crabb, assistant special agent in charge of the Charleston field office, said HSI agents and local law enforcement partners are knocking on hotel doors, boarding boats and searching airports for potential human trafficking victims.

His office has also trained hospitality workers, truckers, nurses, bank employees and others on how to spot signs of human trafficking through the department’s “Operation Lighthouse” program.

Crabb said when he took his post last summer he recognized human trafficking was a problem in the area that needed to be addressed, and there was a willingness by local and state partners to tackle it.

Law enforcement, and the public, should watch for signs of human trafficking, Crabb said.

Victims are predominantly women, but men and children are also victimized by traffickers. Traffickers often target vulnerable people — runaways, people with unstable living situations or those facing poverty, people with drug dependencies or undocumented immigrants.

Sex traffickers control their victim through myriad tools: violence, threats, drug dependency, blackmail and even romance. Labor traffickers may control victims by withholding their identity documents.

Victims may show signs of physical abuse. They may not be allowed to speak freely, or travel without guards. Labor trafficking victims may live in dangerous, overcrowded or otherwise inhumane conditions provided by an employer.

Resources To get help in South Carolina, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, or text HELP or INFO to 233733. Additional information about human trafficking can be found by visiting polarisproject.org or humantrafficking.scag.gov.

The victims may want to leave the situation but are scared or unable to cut ties with the trafficker.

An important component of Operation Lighthouse is the agency’s “victim-centered approach,” according to HSI Supervisory Special Agent Abbey Kepf.

Law enforcement officers want to rescue and support victims, regardless of whether it results in charges against the trafficker.

Kepf said sometimes victims may not realize they are victims. Sexual acts begin consensual but then become nonconsensual over time. Drug dependency and romantic affection can also complicate the issue.

Kepf said the agency and its local partners can help victims through housing, drug treatment and other services. The agency can also help victims who seek relief from possible deportation.

Special Agent Ken Hawsey has worked in HSI’s Charleston office since 2008. He spends his days monitoring the area’s seedier hotels, watching for rooms where sex trafficking could be taking place.

If people leave after only five minutes, it is likely a drug sale, Hawsey said. If it takes a half-hour, then it is more likely sex.

Hawsey has seen it all — drug-addled victims, complicit motel workers, customers robbed and beaten. He said he once saw a sex worker try to sell an M4 rifle to a person in a motel room.

Drugs, particularly heroin, fuel much of the misfortune. The victims often begin as drug addicts but are then coerced into sex work by pimps, Hawsey said.

Not all sex workers are trafficked, however. Hawsey said some women engage in the sex trade consensually.

A common belief about the commercial sex industry is that the victims made bad decisions and therefore deserve what happens to them, Hawley said, but no one deserves what happens to sex trafficking victims.

The physical and emotional abuse is tremendous, Hawley said. But victims are resilient.

“Even though they are broken and beaten, they are still tough,” he said.