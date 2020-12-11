Federal push for executions unlikely to affect Dylann Roof in short term

U.S. Justice Department officials have been pushing to conduct as many executions as possible before a change in administration, but their efforts are likely to have little effect for now on Charleston mass murderer Dylann Roof.

Roof has been on death row at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., since 2017, but the appeals surrounding his capital conviction will likely drag on for several more years in the federal court system. Experts see almost zero chance Roof’s execution will occur before President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month and likely throttles down the current push to clear out death row.

Though locked behind razor wire and out of the public eye for nearly four years, Roof and his horrific crime still spark intense feelings that ripple across the nation whenever his name is evoked. In fact, he was trending on Twitter Friday as legions online questioned why a Black man on death row had been put to death before this young white supremacist who had killed nine Black worshippers at Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

The outcry came after 40-year-old Brandon Bernard received a lethal injection Thursday in a rare execution that took place during a presidential transition period. Bernard received the death penalty for his role in a crime that occurred when he was 18: the abduction and killings of a couple returning from church in Texas.

“The Trump admin is going to wrongfully execute #BrandonBernard while #DylannRoof continues to get a pass,” a person who goes by SooperSoulja lamented on Twitter.

“If u don’t believe systemic racism is real, try this... #BrandonBernard was put to death yesterday & #DylannRoof is still alive,” another, named Erin Whitney, vented on the platform.

Others pointed out that Bernard had been on death row far longer than Roof, had exhausted his appeals and had failed to earn clemency. Roof, 26, is still firmly on that path of appeals and looking for an off-ramp from his final destination.

Chris Adams, a Charleston attorney who handles capital cases, said Bernard’s stay on death row, which lasted just over two decades, is typical. Even an extraordinarily fast death penalty case, like that of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, takes years to play out. McVeigh, who waived his right to an appeal, was put to death four years after he was sentenced.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, D.C., said Roof is only in the first stage of a process that will likely extend across years and several levels of the justice system, including the potential for multiple reviews by the Supreme Court. What’s more, the case is not only emotionally and politically fraught, it is laced with complicated issues surrounding Roof’s mental health, as well as his competency to stand trial and represent himself in court, he said.

“At this stage, we are probably at least a decade away from completing just the normal appeals in a capital case,” he said.

Still, Dunham and Adams understand the complaints of discriminatory justice, as the federal death penalty has long broken along racial lines. Death row includes disproportionate numbers of Black defendants who have been convicted of crimes involving White victims.

And while the federal government can pursue the death penalty anywhere, its capital cases skew toward crimes committed in states that have a state death penalty. Of the 13 executions the Trump administration has carried out this year or plans to conduct in the next month, all but two involve states with a death penalty. That includes Texas, where Bernard participated in the killing of a White couple. He was convicted by a jury that was almost entirely White.

“That sounds like a recipe for the death penalty, when you have a White victim and an African American defendant and an overwhelming number of White jurors,” said Adams, who is president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. “What you see a lot of times is that the death penalty is for the person with the wrong racial dynamics in the courtroom, and it’s not for the worst of the worst offender or the worst of the worst crime.”

Dunham said outlier cases like Roof’s can end up propping up the system as a whole and masking the discrimination that permeates it.

“For folks who would want Roof to be executed to compensate for a system that overly discriminates against African Americans, the question should be: Which one do you want, vengeance or fairness?” he said. “If they want vengeance, then that will come back to roost in all other cases in the system. If they want fairness, then they need to let the appeals process take its course.”