Federal judge rules case alleging feds liable for Dylann Roof gun purchase can proceed

A federal judge ruled that a pair of lawsuits alleging the U.S. government was negligent when it allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used to commit the mass shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in 2015 can move forward.

According to the ruling filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Margaret Seymour found that the complaint brought by Daniel Simmons Jr., son of victim Rev. Daniel Lee Simmons; and Felicia Sanders, a survivor who lost her son, Tywanza, and her aunt, Susie Jackson, in the shooting, contained enough evidence to proceed.

Seymour found that Simmons' and Sanders' complaint showed that had authorities complied with established rules, Roof's prior arrest for drug possession would have come up and he wouldn't have been able to buy the gun.

"Thus, according to plaintiffs, defendant’s failure to exercise due care increased the risk that Roof would obtain a weapon he was not legally entitled to own and use the weapon to perpetrate the murders at Emanuel AME Church," the ruling stated. "The court finds that plaintiffs have stated a plausible claim for relief so as to survive defendant’s motion to dismiss as to this issue."

Roof was arrested by the Columbia Police Department for having a controlled substance a few months before the massacre. That arrest should have prevented Roof from buying a gun.

But a few months later, an investigator with the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System missed that arrest report while conducting a check on Roof as he tried to purchase the gun.

Instead of contacting the arresting agency, the investigator reached out to the West Columbia Police Department in error. When she didn’t locate the arrest report there, the investigator didn’t inquire further, according to facts read by the judge during a prior hearing. Roof then was able to purchase the gun.

Roof was found guilty of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes and religious rights violations, in the attack at Emanuel. In January 2017, a jury decided he should be executed for the mass shooting. He's on death row at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute, Ind. His attorneys are appealing his conviction and sentence.