A federal judge issued a ruling last week banning school-sponsored prayers and religious music at public school graduations in Greenville County.

The ruling was issued Thursday by Bruce Hendricks, a U.S. district judge in Charleston.

It states that if school officials review a student’s remarks in any way prior to the graduation ceremony, they are required to ensure that the remarks don’t include prayer.

However, if school officials do not review remarks prior to the ceremony, the student is allowed to include prayer in their comments — as long as they don’t ask others to participate or join.

If prayer is included, teachers and school officials can't join or participate.

Hendricks’ decision comes as the culmination of a six-year court battle between the American Humanist Association and the Greenville County School District.

“We are thrilled that the court is finally putting an end to flagrant school-sponsored prayers and Christian hymns at public school graduation ceremonies,” Monica Miller, AHA senior counsel and lead attorney in the case, said in a statement.

The district has the option of appealing the case to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Beth Brotherton, a Greenville County School District spokesperson, said the district has not ruled out appealing the decision.

She said the district has made every effort to respect the Constitution and protect the rights of its students.

“We are pleased that the court has upheld the fundamental issue of the case and supported our position that students selected to speak at graduations based upon religiously neutral criteria have the right to share their personal stories, even if those include a religious message,” Brotherton said.

Bill Janssen, a law professor at the Charleston School of Law, said that similar rulings might take place in other school districts.

He said that while other judges might reach different rulings than Hendricks, if presented with a similar school prayer case they would likely consider Hendricks’ opinion very thoughtfully.

“Would school districts in other areas of this state look to this opinion and try to be more disciplined in how they create their graduation speaker policy? Yes. I think this opinion encourages that,” Janssen said.

Janssen said the dividing line between proper and improper school involvement related to prayer activities has been difficult to discern at times.

He said the Supreme Court started to tackle the issue of religion in schools during the 1960s. These decisions, combined with state statutes and Hendricks’ decision, are all things districts have to consider.

South Carolina law mandates that students' graduation remarks “may not be recommended, monitored, reviewed, or censored by a member of the governing body of the school district, its officers, or employees," and that "no student may be disciplined or reprimanded by the school for the content of any nonobscene, nonprofane, or nonvulgar message delivered.”

This raises some questions for Greenville County schools, Janssen said.

“The job of the school, and school districts, more broadly, is to comply with the law,” Janssen said. “The challenge is there are a number of different sources of law that are impacting that desire to be compliant. And some of those sources of law are inconsistent with one another.”

Brotherton said school officials are still determining what the ruling means for district policy moving forward. She said she has gotten some feedback from community members, but not from any parents or students yet.

“My guess is that it will arise when it’s time," Brotherton said. "When it rolls around to next April or May, and the student body president or the valedictorian or the salutatorian is preparing their speech, that’s when it’s going to come up, and decisions are going to have to be made."

Hendricks’ decision comes after some South Carolina legislators made a push last session to introduce legislation that would allow for more prayer in public schools.

One proposed bill would allow teachers to participate in student-led prayer. It was introduced in January 2017 and stalled in the House Education and Public Works Committee.

Another bill, also introduced in January 2017, would allow schools to lead a prayer at the beginning of the school day, provided that the school allows students to leave the classroom if they do not want to listen or participate.

Charleston County School District policy states that “invocations or moments of silence at school-related functions should be nonsectarian,” and that any invocation cannot include references to “God” or any other deity.

The policy states that religious freedom is a constitutionally protected right, and any student may pray privately. However, no collective prayers are permitted.