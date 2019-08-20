After failed settlement negotiations and more than a year of legal back-and-forth, a judge has dismissed South Carolina's complaint against the federal government seeking millions of dollars tied to the storage of weapons-grade plutonium at the Savannah River Site.
In a 15-page ruling, U.S. Federal Claims Judge Margaret M. Sweeney on Tuesday said the lawsuit was not the right avenue to recover $200 million in fines from the federal government for failing to remove the plutonium stockpile.
Rather, the judge stated, the "proper course" is obtaining an appropriation from Congress, a stance the federal government took last summer and one South Carolina's legal team has rejected and argued against.
The S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson's office on Tuesday said an appeal is planned. His office would not comment further.
The $200 million South Carolina sought represents two years of fines levied against the U.S. Department of Energy for not removing plutonium stored at the Savannah River Site, a 310-square-mile nuclear reserve south of Aiken and northwest of Charleston.
Federal law mandated beginning in 2016 the Energy Department pay South Carolina $1 million for each day — up to 100 days per year — the department failed to process plutonium at the never-completed Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at SRS or get 1 metric ton of the material out of the state.
The DOE's semiautonomous National Nuclear Security Administration killed the contentious MOX project late last year after more than a decade of work and billions of dollars spent. MOX was designed to turn 34 metric tons of plutonium into fuel for commercial nuclear reactors.
"In 2016 and 2017, the DOE failed to achieve the MOX production objective, did not remove one ton of plutonium from South Carolina, and did not provide economic and impact assistance payments to plaintiff," Sweeney's opinion and order reads.
The NNSA did, however, complete the removal of 1 metric ton of plutonium from South Carolina sometime this year, according to an announcement and a related court declaration made earlier this month. Roughly 11 metric tons of the material still remains at the site, namely at the K-Area, an aging, repurposed reactor facility. A majority of the plutonium once destined for MOX never reached the Savannah River Site, according to an NNSA official.
South Carolina's legal team, led by Wilson, most recently argued the court should swiftly rule in its favor, granting the $200 million, because money for the payout has been readily available for it.
The Palmetto State team said it had found multiple sources for the payout, and Congress never expressly stopped the Energy Department from disbursing the money. Judge Sweeney did not agree.
The lawsuit at one point was paused as the two parties entered settlement negotiations. Those talks fell apart. Among other things, a single "lowball" counteroffer from the federal government was to blame, the state said in court documents.
The U.S. Department of Justice was absent from a Savannah River Site-focused meeting in 2018 between South Carolina officials, Energy Department leaders and President Donald Trump, according to the state.