Federal authorities indict 6 in connection with Charleston, Columbia riots

Federal authorities have charged six people in connection with rioting in Charleston and Columbia that followed protests in late May.
The charges were filed in the last week and include arson, inciting a riot and civil disorders, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
"Some of those defendants have agreed to plead guilty to the charged crimes," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
According to court documents, the following defendants have been charged with, or agreed to plead guilty to, the following federal crimes:
- Abraham Jenkins, 26, of Charleston, entered into a plea agreement on one count of civil disorders related to the May 30 rioting in Charleston.
- Kelsey Jackson, 28, of Charleston, entered into a plea agreement on one count of arson related to setting a Charleston police car on fire on May 30.
- Tearra Guthrie, 23, of Charleston, entered into a plea agreement on one count of civil disorders related to the May 30 rioting in Charleston.
- Orlando King, 31, of North Charleston, entered into a plea agreement on one count of violating the Anti-Riot Act during the May 30 rioting in Charleston, and on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from an unrelated incident on April 25.
- Karlos Gibson-Brown, 24, of Columbia, entered into a plea agreement on one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition for a riot-related incident on May 31.
- Marcello Woods, 28, of Columbia, faces one count in connection with "destroying a Columbia Police Department vehicle by means of fire" during the May 30 rioting.
"On May 30, 2020, violent agitators disrupted and distracted from peaceful protests in Columbia and Charleston and committed violent acts against citizens and law enforcement officers, vandalizing businesses and destroying public property," said Peter McCoy, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. "By escalating and inciting violence, these individuals interfered with the legitimate forms of expression and constitutionally-protected activity."
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said her office had been in contact with federal prosecutors, and their shared goal is to make sure all of the alleged crimes are pursued at one level or another. She plans to forge ahead with the state charges that have been lodged, which include burglaries and some other crimes not covered in the federal indictments.
"We aren’t looking to duplicate, but we do want to make sure all the crimes and all of the victims are covered by charges," said Wilson, whose office prosecutes cases in Charleston and Berkeley counties.
It is not uncommon for state and federal prosecutors to pursue parallel cases stemming from the same crime, particularly in high-profile incidents. That’s what happened in the case of a former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, who ultimately received a 20-year federal sentence in the April 2015 killing of Walter Scott. And it happened in the case of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who killed nine Black worshippers at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. Convicted in both state and federal court, Roof is currently on federal death row.
More commonly, state prosecutors have handed off gun cases involving repeat felons to their federal counterparts because the federal system carries heavier penalties for those offenses and longer prison terms.
This story is developing. Check back for more.
Glenn Smith contributed to this report.