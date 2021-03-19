Federal assault charge added for man accused of forcing emergency landing in Charleston

The man accused of forcing a commercial airliner to make an emergency landing at Charleston International Airport now faces an additional charge in the incident, this one filed in Charleston's federal court.

In addition to a state drug-possession charge, John Yurkovich, 45, of Millstone Township, N.J., also faces a federal count of assault.

The additional charge, filed March 18 in U.S. District Court for South Carolina, was handled by the FBI because the incident took place aboard an in-progress commercial flight.

Federal court records say that pilots had to declare a level III emergency and land at the nearest airport because Yurkovich assaulted fellow passengers.

According to the affidavit, Yurkovich backed into a seated passenger while returning a pill box to his luggage in an overhead container. That passenger told authorities that Yurkovich began yelling at him, pulling his face mask off and getting so close that spittle landed on the man's face.

Authorities said Yurkovich then punched the man in the face several times, breaking his glasses. Other passengers pulled Yurkovich away while the man, still trapped by his fastened seat belt, tried to shield his face.

A doctor on the flight bandaged the man's wounds, according to the affidavit, but upon arriving in Miami he had to go to a hospital and get seven stitches on his ear.

One of the passengers who helped restrain Yurkovich told authorities he'd also gone to a Miami hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a broken nose.

Yurkovich's initial hearing was scheduled for March 19. If found guilty, he faces up to one year in prison for assault, or 10 years if the court finds that the injuries were serious.