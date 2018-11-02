A man on the FBI's Top 10 most wanted fugitive list who has managed to skirt capture for a year recently was seen in Mount Pleasant, the federal agency said Friday.
A $100,000 reward is offered for information leading officials to Greg Alyn Carlson. The 47-year-old is wanted in California after Los Angeles police said he broke into a woman's home with a weapon and tried to sexually assault her in July 2017.
He is also suspected but not charged in other sexual assaults, the FBI said.
He was arrested that September, but after he was freed on bail he fled to Mount Pleasant, the FBI said Friday in a statement.
Despite sightings in South Carolina and other parts of the Southeast, he has proved elusive, the FBI said.
Paul Delacourt, the assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles office, added in the statement that while there are hundreds of nationwide fugitives, the Top 10 list is reserved for the "select few who need to be taken off the streets based on their horrible crimes."
"He is considered an enemy to the public," Delacourt said, "and we believe his violence may escalate."
The FBI said Carlson left California with a stolen handgun, a rental car and lots of cash.
In November 2017, the authorities added, he led police in Hoover, Ala., on a high-speed chase that officers ended because of the danger to the public. People in Florida reported seeing him a week later in Jacksonville and in Daytona Beach.
FBI investigators confirmed a sighting of Carlson two weeks ago in Mount Pleasant, and they think he's still somewhere in the Southeast. The FBI said it does not have a clear understanding of exactly where Carlson might be. He could be anywhere in the world, the agency acknowledged.
Carlson, who is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, has been spotted driving a white 2017 Hyundai Accent with the South Carolina license plate NKI-770.
It's not certain how he came across the money he has used for travel. The FBI said he might have worked as an actor in California.
On Sept. 27, he became the 520th fugitive added to the Top 10 list. Since 1950, when the FBI started the list, 486 have been caught.
Capt. Billy Hayes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division stressed in the statement the urgency of finding Carlson, saying the fugitive "has viciously attacked women and threatened the public safety over the past decade."