FLORENCE — Additional law enforcement agencies have been called in to help investigate a sprawling crime scene nearly two days after an alleged gunman fired off hundreds of rounds in an upscale community, killing one police officer and wounding another six.
Officials from the FBI and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are at the scene of the mass shooting that occurred Wednesday in the Vintage Place subdivision west of downtown Florence.
Forensic teams were busy Friday morning combing over a two-block area of Ashton Drive, where the shooter opened fire on police. Authorities named Fredrick Hopkins Jr., 74, a Vietnam veteran and former attorney, as a suspect in the case, The Associated Press reported.
Investigators are expected Friday to release details of the shootout in Florence County that also injured five civilians. Information has been scarce since the shooting two days ago.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose agency is tasked with sorting out the mass shooting, will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. after declining to answer key questions Thursday.
Neighbors in the tiny enclave, with its brick homes and manicured lawns, tried to return to their normal routines. Two children rode their bikes past the yellow tape that cordoned off the crime scene, their mother following close behind.
But it was still not a normal morning. The massive police presence was impossible to miss.
FBI officials could be seen systematically inspecting every inch of the roadway where Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department, was killed. The armored vehicle that was used to extract the other officers who were shot was still parked at the end of Ashton Drive where Hopkins lived.
FBI spokesman Donald Wood confirmed that Lott and his deputies were still leading the investigation. Federal law enforcement officials, Wood said, were asked to assist in processing the vast crime scene.
Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland also announced that 10 of his deputies would be assisting to preserve the crime scene — the site of one of the largest officer-involved shootings in the U.S. since a gunman in Dallas killed five officers and injured nine others in 2016.
“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide assistance to our neighbors to the north throughout this investigation,” the agency said in a statement.
Law enforcement officials have yet to release much information about the deadly standoff that took place over several hours.
The team reviewing the case has yet to officially announce the suspect's name, though Lott said one was in custody at a hospital.