The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted gang member from New York who is reported to be in the Charleston area.

Jamar Manners, also known as "Gutter," violated the terms of his probation twice after serving time in federal prison for a gang conviction, according to the FBI.

"Manners was once the leader of the Elm Street Wolves, a violent street gang in Yonkers, NY," the agency said.

Agents spotted him in Yonkers on Dec. 17 but he jumped out of a car and ran away, the FBI said. Agents found a loaded gun in the car.

Don Wood, an FBI Columbia bureau spokesman, said Manners is believed to be in the Charleston area.

An award of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest, the FBI said.

Anyone with information regarding Manners' whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force at 212-384-1000.