FBI hunting for suspect in North Charleston robbery, offering up to $10,000 for tips

NORTH CHARLESTON — Federal authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information on a suspect in the January robbery of an armored bank truck in North Charleston.

FBI investigators believe Quantavius Deshawn Murphy, 20, joined an armed squad of Folk Nation gang members to empty the contents of a truck carrying Bank of America funds at an ATM on Core Road on the morning of Jan. 16.

Murphy faces charges of bank larceny and conspiracy to commit bank larceny. But nearly a month after a federal court issued a warrant for his arrest Feb. 8, authorities haven't found him.

FBI investigators believe Murphy, a Georgia native, is currently living in Atlanta. However, agents at the Columbia bureau hope that South Carolinians may have information about his whereabouts, and said Murphy may still be in the Palmetto State.

Federal court records containing details of the case haven't been released to the public, as attorneys for the state argued that publicity would give suspects a chance to tamper with evidence before their arrests.

In the meantime, they're offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to Murphy's arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI's Columbia office at 803-551-4200, or submit a tip online at tips.fib.gov. Murphy should be considered armed and dangerous, investigators said.