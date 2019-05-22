In recent days, Mount Pleasant residents have reported sightings of black helicopters hovering above the city.
And no, federal agents have not been circling Charleston-area skies in pursuit of someone on their most wanted list — or anyone else for that matter. They're just practicing for the real deal, an FBI spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
"There is no threat," Donald Wood, an FBI Columbia bureau spokesman, said in an email. "It's FBI training that has been scheduled for some time."
The first of the sightings date back to at least Tuesday, and choppers have been spotted intermittently since. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said in a Tweet Wednesday morning that city authorities, as well as other local agencies, were participating in the joint training. He directed questions to the FBI.
Wood declined to further comment as to the nature of the training, but added the exercises would conclude Friday.
"The Charleston area offers venues that allow us to conduct important training in circumstances that enhance our capabilities," Wood said.