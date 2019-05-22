FBI chopper in the sky

An FBI helicopter above the Charleston area on Wednesday May 22, 2019. Schuyler Kropf/Staff

 By Schuyler Kropf skropf@postandcourier.com

In recent days, Mount Pleasant residents have reported sightings of black helicopters hovering above the city.

And no, federal agents have not been circling Charleston-area skies in pursuit of someone on their most wanted list — or anyone else for that matter. They're just practicing for the real deal, an FBI spokesman confirmed on Wednesday. 

"There is no threat," Donald Wood, an FBI Columbia bureau spokesman, said in an email. "It's FBI training that has been scheduled for some time."

The first of the sightings date back to at least Tuesday, and choppers have been spotted intermittently since. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said in a Tweet Wednesday morning that city authorities, as well as other local agencies, were participating in the joint training. He directed questions to the FBI.

Wood declined to further comment as to the nature of the training, but added the exercises would conclude Friday.

"The Charleston area offers venues that allow us to conduct important training in circumstances that enhance our capabilities," Wood said. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.