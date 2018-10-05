FLORENCE — Frederick Hopkins, a 74-year-old veteran and disbarred lawyer, has been arrested on charges that he fatally shot a Florence policeman and wounded six other officers earlier this week, an official said Friday.
Florence County sheriff's investigators had made arrangements Wednesday to interview Hopkins' son, 27-year-old Seth Hopkins, in an alleged sexual assault, said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose agency is investigating the mass shooting. But when they arrived, Frederick Hopkins quickly opened fire.
"They were ambushed," Lott said. "They were shot."
Backup officers from the Florence Police Department arrived to help the wounded deputies, and Lott said the older Hopkins shot them, too.
The suspect now faces a murder charge in the death of Florence Sgt. Terrence Carraway and the attempted murder of six others: three city officers and three deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. All three deputies and one of the city police officers remained in critical condition Friday. Two officers whose wounds were not life-threatening had been released from a hospital Thursday.
Hopkins was expected to be released from a hospital Friday and jailed in Richland County. The younger Hopkins also was expected to be jailed on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, Lott said.
Additional law enforcement agencies have been called in to help investigate the sprawling crime scene nearly two days after officials said Hopkins fired off hundreds of rounds in his upscale community.
Officials from the FBI and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are at the scene of the mass shooting that occurred Wednesday in the Vintage Place subdivision west of downtown Florence.
Forensic teams were busy Friday morning combing over a two-block area of Ashton Drive, where the shooter opened fire on police.
Neighbors in the tiny enclave, with its brick homes and manicured lawns, tried to return to their normal routines. Two children rode their bikes past the yellow tape that cordoned off the crime scene, their mother following close behind.
But it was still not a normal morning. The massive police presence was impossible to miss.
FBI officials could be seen systematically inspecting every inch of the roadway where Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department, was killed. The armored vehicle that was used to extract the other officers who were shot was still parked at the end of Ashton Drive where Hopkins lived.
FBI spokesman Donald Wood confirmed that Lott and his deputies were still leading the investigation. Federal law enforcement officials, Wood said, were asked to assist in processing the vast crime scene.
Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland also announced that 10 of his deputies would be assisting to preserve the crime scene — the site of one of the largest officer-involved shootings in the U.S. since a gunman in Dallas killed five officers and injured nine others in 2016.
“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide assistance to our neighbors to the north throughout this investigation,” the agency said in a statement.