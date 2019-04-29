Federal and state agents were at the Chester County Sheriff's Office Monday doing what an FBI spokesman said was "lawful investigative activity."
At least a dozen federal agents were involved, and that they were working with State Law Enforcement Division agents, FBI spokesman Don Wood said.
Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood was highlighted in "Above the Law," a Post and Courier report last month that showed how sheriffs across the state have misused their positions.
The newspaper's investigation revealed that Underwood used public money to fly first class to sheriff's conferences, hire pricey airport chauffeurs and upgrade his hotel rooms so his feet wouldn't dangle from queen-sized mattresses.
Underwood told the newspaper that he is 6-foot-4 and needed to fly first class because of his size.
Known as "Big A," Underwood was elected sheriff in 2012.
The FBI and SLED investigation comes less than a week after Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was indicted on embezzlement and misconduct charges.
In the past decade, 12 counties have seen their sheriffs accused of breaking laws they were sworn to uphold, the Post and Courier report showed.
Witnesses said a large number of law enforcement vehicles were outside the Chester County Law Enforcement Center Monday morning. Television crews soon joined the scrum.
Underwood's tenure has been marked by conflict since the beginning of his election. He's married to Angel Underwood, Chester County's chief magistrate, who failed to disqualify herself in at least 100 cases, raising questions about conflicts of interest. The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended her for a year but later reinstated her.
Underwood also has been involved in scuffles with two local fire chiefs. And, last November, Underwood grabbed a 26-year-old man named Kevin Simpson as Simpson streamed a Facebook Live video of a traffic wreck, an incident first reported by The Post and Courier. Deputies hauled Simpson away on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The case was initially assigned to Underwood's wife, the magistrate.
The newspaper has seen evidence that Simpson's case attracted interest from a federal grand jury in Columbia. Federal and state agents have been in Chester several times, interviewing former and current sheriff's office employees, sources told the newspaper.
The newspaper's "Above the Law" investigation also exposed numerous questionable expenses. Among them: Underwood and Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse in 2017 flew first class to Reno, Nev., for a conference with their wives. They also spent $353 on a Blacklane chauffeur to and from the airport, a 2.3-mile trip.
In March, the day after the newspaper questioned the expenses, Underwood and Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse reimbursed the county for their wives' $1311 flights.
Former deputies also told The Post and Courier that they were called on department time to work on a new barn project on Underwood’s property. One deputy recalled being diverted from an important drug surveillance operation.
“We really wanted to get that guy, but we had to do what the boss wanted,” the deputy told the newspaper.
Underwood had told the newspaper that deputies "that worked on the barn done so on their own time, not county time. Why would I call off an ongoing investigation when I am the sheriff and responsible for public safety? Ridiculous question.”
The department also has come under criticism for “Project Storm,” a scared-straight program. Experts told the Charlotte Observer and Rock Hill Herald earlier this year that the program was a form of child abuse.
Neither Underwood nor Sprouse could be reached immediately for comment.
Thom Berry, SLED's spokesman, said it was a federal operation and that details should come from them.
This story is developing. Check back for details.