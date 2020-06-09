Favorites and incumbents take leads in Berkeley County primary election results

Berkeley County primary races mostly went to the favorites Tuesday with no incumbents losing as the duels for November began to take shape.
The results are unofficial until they are certified by election boards later this week.
Here's where the races stand with 100 percent of Berkeley County's votes counted, but with several overlapping counties lagging behind, at press time:
In the Senate District 32 Democratic primary, incumbent Sen. Ronnie Sabb took a massive lead with 69 percent of the vote against Ted Brown with 16 percent, Manley Collins with 2 percent, and Kelly Spann Jr. with 12 percent.
In the Senate District 39 Democratic primary, newcomer and retiree Vernon Stephens led with 41 percent of the vote against William R. Johnson with 15 percent, Jerry Montgomery with 4 percent, and Cindy Evans with 38 percent.
If the results stay is is it would trigger a runoff.
In the Senate District 44 Democratic primary, Debbie Chatman Bryant, a Moncks Corner resident and the associate dean at the College of Nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina, pulled away with 85 percent of the vote against Kris DeLorme, who had 15 percent.
In the Republican primary for the same Senate seat, Brian Adams, a 25-year veteran of the North Charleston Police Department, was leading with 61 percent of the vote against his opponent, Gayla McSwain who trailed with 39 percent.
In House District 99 Democratic primary, Jen Gibson was leading with 56 percent of the vote against Donna Brown Newton with 44 percent.
In the Republican race for the same seat, candidate Mark Smith, a former Mount Pleasant councilman, was leading with 34 percent. Challenger David Herndon followed with 26 percent, Shawn Pinkston with 18 percent and Chris Staubes with 22 percent of the vote. That race could be a potential runoff.
in House District 100, incumbent Rep. Sylleste Davis was barely leading attorney Tom Fernandez with about 50 percent of the vote each in the Republican primary. The results are expected to trigger a recount.
In House District 117, Jordan Pace was leading with 55 percent of the vote to former Rep. Bill Crosby's 45 percent.
For Berkeley County Council District 1's Republican primary, Dan Owens won with 65 percent of the vote against Charles Schuster with 35 percent of the vote.
Berkeley County Council District 2 incumbent Josh Whitley won with 56 percent of the vote to challenger Boyd Gregg's 44 percent.