Father and son arrested in hit-and-run that killed 30-year-old Meggett hiker

A father and son posted bail Saturday after they were arrested in connection with a Meggett hit-and-run that killed a 30-year-old hiker.

Matthew Tyler Stipp, 22, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident while his father, 47-year-old Peter Derrick Stipp, faces one count of accessory after the fact.

Charleston County deputies had been on the hunt since March 20, when a driver spotted a body on S.C. Highway 165.

Matthew David Baer of Meggett had been walking along the road in preparation for a six-month trek on the Appalachian Trail when he was struck around 9:30 p.m., his mother said.

Baer's body was surrounded by vehicle parts, deputies said, and surveillance footage had captured images of a dark truck near the scene. They matched the images to Matthew Stipp's 2003 GMC Sierra.

Stipp's passenger told police they'd hit something just after pulling out of Stipp's driveway but that she thought it was a deer, according to an arrest warrant. The next time she saw the truck, it had been repaired.

A few days after the crash, Stipp and his father purchased a new hood and grill, replaced the damaged portions of the truck, and abandoned it at a North Charleston hotel, according to the warrant from the Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Stipp's bail was set at $250,000 and his father's at $50,000.