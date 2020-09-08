Fate of Charleston's East Side smokestacks to be decided in 2 weeks

Charleston City Council will wait two weeks before making a decision on the fate of a pair of 135-foot smokestacks on the East Side.

Council members voted to kick the vote two weeks during a Ways and Means Committee meeting Tuesday night. All but Councilman Jason Sakran voted in favor of the delay.

In a text message, Sakran said his vote came down to safety.

"I think there were several important points made about the potential life safety issues and I didn't want to delay the remediation work in any way," he said.

On Aug. 26, Chief Building Official Ken Granata ordered the prompt removal of the smokestacks next to the St. Julian Devine Community Center near Cooper and Drake streets.

Granata received a report from Craig M. Bennett Jr., head of Bennett Preservation Engineering, questioning the structural integrity of the smokestacks.

In addition to exterior deterioration, parts of the interior fire-brick are falling apart and into the space between the two layers. Over time, buildup of the fire-brick could cause a collapse. The smokestacks were also built on timber piles — a practice building officials would not permit now for a project that size.

The city will ask Bennett to come up with a preservation plan in the next two weeks.

Councilman Robert Mitchell, who represents residents living on the East Side where the smokestacks are located, said he's received many calls and "kickback" from the community about saving the structures, so he said he asked for the city to look into partially preserving them.

A preservation plan to keep them at least 60 feet tall — 4 feet higher than the highest point of the community center — would cost about $90,000 for design and $486,000 for demolition.

Jason Kronsberg, city director of parks and capital projects, said it would cost about $3 million to stabilize and preserve the fire-brick liner inside the chimneys and exterior brick columns.

Kronsberg also said that in the event of a storm, 35 homes surrounding the smokestacks would have to be evacuated.

Edmund Most, deputy director of Capital Projects, said the demolition team told the city they could begin erecting scaffolding Monday and have the work completed by mid-November.

Fifteen people called City Hall before Tuesday night's meeting saying they wanted the smokestacks to be restored, preserved and protected and one person said they supported their removal. Three called in during the meeting to support the smokestacks.

Councilman Harry Griffin asked for the committee to wait two weeks.

"These smokestacks have been in imminent danger of falling, why rush and do this overnight?" Griffin said. "I think we need to take another look."

Councilwoman Carol Jackson said the two weeks also gives the preservation groups an opportunity to "put their money where their mouth is" after offering to pay for a second architect's opinion and preserve the smokestacks.

Kristopher King, director of the Preservation Society, said the decision to delay shows the council listened to the community's desire to keep the smokestacks. He still has concerns and wants a second opinion.

"I think it underscores the argument that these had to come down immediately was not as strong of an argument as the city suggested," King said. "Deferring is a much better outcome than a lost reality is we need to work with the city to have a thorough second opinion to make sure we make the best effort."

Winslow Hastie, president and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation, said he was "very heartened" to hear the council's decision to delay. He was skeptical about the cost of preserving them and thinks it might not cost as much as $3 million to preserve them.

"I really feel like we don't need to take the same sort of preservation ethic as we take with 18th century buildings," Hastie said. "This is harder brick from the (Works Project Administration) and I think we can get creative."