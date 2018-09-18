A man accused of shooting a woman to death on James Island on Saturday argued with her before pulling the trigger, according to court documents released Tuesday.
Around 12:30 p.m., Dedric Middleton, 30, of Greenhill Road, was with the woman inside the residence at 1097 Greenhill Road, according to an arrest affidavit. The two had "a verbal disagreement."
"While inside the front room ... the defendant did possess a handgun and did intentionally draw it from his waistband, discharging it (and) striking the victim in her chest," the affidavit stated.
Detectives canvassed the neighborhood, and members of the community helped identify Middleton as a suspect. He was arrested at another home on the street.
The woman was transported to Medical University Hospital and died around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, the affidavit stated.
The woman has not yet been identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Further information about the investigation was not available Tuesday night.
The homicide comes after several shootings on Greenhill in June, including one homicide, that left residents uneasy. After the violence, the town of James Island approved a $100,000 funding increase to boost law enforcement patrols in the area.
The recent shooting is the ninth killing reported this year in the Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and the 42nd in the tri-county area.