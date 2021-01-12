Fatal shooting of retired SC attorney stuns small town; son remains in custody

ST. GEORGE — For more than a week, people who live in and around this small town have struggled to understand the New Year's Day killing of a highly-regarded former attorney as he slept in his home. Even more puzzling to them is who police say shot him: His son.

Jim Bell, 76, was a local boy who stayed, practicing law in Dorchester County for more than 48 years and becoming a sought-after source for political and legal advice in this community, roughly 50 miles northwest of Charleston.

He was generous in and out of the courtroom, someone who would represent a person for free or write checks to help others in need. That kindness extended to his friends, who recalled trips to the beach, hunting excursions and home-cooked meals with Bell and his wife of 53 years. Together, the couple had two children.

It was with those sons that Bell faced challenges. Both went to prison, a fact that did not deter Bell from loving them, according to close friends and former colleagues.

“He tried to help them as best as he could," said John Witherspoon, an attorney who was Bell's former law partner. "It's just a very tragic situation."

In an example of that support, one son, Jason Bell, was living with his parents. On the morning of Jan. 1, St. George police say Jason Bell, 48, shot his father in the head twice. He later confessed, saying it was a mercy killing due to his father's deteriorating health, according to St. George Police Chief Brett Camp.

"I think there’s a lot more to it than that," Camp said.

Whatever the reason, those who knew Jim Bell were left appalled by the violent end to his distinguished life.

A steady presence

Born in Summerville, Bell made his mark by becoming a steady presence in St. George, a community of fewer than 2,500 people near where Interstates 95 and 26 meet.

He opened an office in town in 1970 after graduating from the University of South Carolina law school the previous year.

Summerville Town Councilman Walter Bailey said he remembers meeting Bell at the Dorchester County Courthouse soon after Bailey finished law school in 1972. There were only about a dozen attorneys in Summerville and St. George at the time, and Bell was eager to help the fresh lawyer get off to a good start, Bailey recalled.

Bailey and Bell continued to run into one another in the courthouse, sometimes opposing each other in front of judges. Bailey went on to become solicitor for the 1st Judicial Circuit, which covers Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties. Even during contentious cases, Bailey said Bell was someone he could trust.

“He was honest as the day was long," Bailey said. "If he said something, you could take it to the bank.”

Bell worked as Dorchester County's attorney from 1971 to 1987. He helped guide the area through a period of growth, advising its leaders on proposals to consolidate schools and on plans to improve water and court services. His tenure ended when he was fired from the job after the county's center of influence shifted from rural St. George, its seat, to Summerville, the booming suburb.

Wayne Reeves, who served on the county's council at the time, said Bell's firing had nothing to do with his job performance.

"It was just time for a change," Reeves said.

Bell remained in St. George, serving as a mentor and father-like figure to area attorneys. That included those who worked with him in his law office along Parler Avenue, a north-south thoroughfare dotted with brick buildings that intersects U.S. Route 78 in the town.

Over the years, he was known to give his staff Friday afternoons off, cook communal meals for them and offer advice.

"He really emphasized commitment to the community,” said Robby Robbins, a commissioner with the state Department of Transportation. Robbins began his legal career working for Bell and later served as his partner. He stayed with Bell's firm for 10 years before leaving to join the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office in 1997.

Bell was an influential person in Dorchester County politics, Robbins said. People would seek out his advice before making a decision to run in an upcoming election.

He kept his law practice on Parler Avenue, even after a massive fire in 2005 devoured his office and took 100 firefighters from four counties to contain.

“It just makes us work harder,” he told The Post and Courier at the time.

Problems at home

The law office Bell occupied before retiring a few years ago is now vacant.

When he wasn't working there, or at the courthouse, he often spent his time outside, taking fishing trips to Florida and enjoying Edisto Beach. Dorchester County Councilman George Bailey said Bell used to also host regular dove hunts that would attract 100 people.

"I would go any chance I got," said Bailey, who also served in the state House of Representatives. The two were friends for 47 years, he said.

More recently, Bell's health declined and he spent more time at home as he dealt with a respiratory illness. He was on oxygen therapy. But he was known to stay upbeat, even during challenging periods in his life. Some of which involved his sons.

Many close to Bell declined to be quoted discussing his children, but court and law enforcement records paint a picture of troubles in their lives.

One son, James Bell Jr., pleaded guilty in 2006 to possessing child pornography, a crime that landed him in federal prison and placed him on the state's sex offender registry. He died in 2018.

Jason Bell, the younger of the two, went to prison after he was arrested in February 2016 for an attempted home invasion in Warren County, N.C., near the Virginia border.

He was accused of breaking into a man’s home, pointing a .357-caliber revolver at him and threatening to kill him, according to court records. He was also accused of damaging four vehicles at the home.

Jason Bell ended up being shot twice in the upper body during the incident, according to a report in The Warren Record newspaper. He pleaded no contest to an attempted first-degree burglary charge, court records show.

After serving 20 months in prison he was released in May 2018, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. He later returned to South Carolina, where he completed probation the following year, according to Anita Dantzler, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Eventually, Jason Bell made his way back to his parent's home. He was living with them at the time of his father's death, although court records list his address about 25 miles northeast of St. George, near Lake Marion.

On Jan. 1, Jim Bell was shot between 12:01 a.m. and 2 a.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, who declined to elaborate.

Sometime during that two-hour period, St. George police say, Jason Bell came downstairs and shot his father as he slept in a recliner in the home's living room. He returned upstairs after the shooting, police said. Officers weren't called until around 8 a.m. that morning when Jim Bell's wife found her husband unresponsive in the chair.

Jason Bell was later interviewed at the town's police headquarters where he "openly admitted" to the crime, according to an arrest warrant. Officers had been to the home before for arguments involving Jason Bell and his parents, but nothing that led to an arrest, said Camp, the police chief.

Jason Bell was booked into the Dorchester County jail, where he is being held without bail on a murder charge. Court records do not indicate that he has an attorney, and prosecutors said they knew of no legal representation for Bell.

'A life worth emulating'

On a recent afternoon, the neighborhood around the Bell home had no outward sign of police activity. Its narrow, tree-lined streets were largely unused by vehicle traffic. Golf carts are a popular form of transportation.

The Rev. Theron Smith of St. George United Methodist Church lives just a short walk away from the Bell home. He remembered Jim Bell as a generous parishioner, who often gave money privately to help others.

"He lived a life worth emulating," Smith said. "He was easy to love."

Bell enjoyed singing at the Methodist church, which sits just a couple blocks south of his former law office. Railroad tracks are also nearby, as is the headquarters of the World Grits Festival, an annual event held in the town.

Along with sharing faith at 11 a.m. on Sundays, the two would break bread together, sometimes feasting on Bell's signature dry-rub ribs.

Smith said he never got around to asking Bell what made his ribs so good.

Instead of looking forward to another shared meal in the new year, Smith was preparing to preside over Bell's funeral, seeking inspiration from John 14 in the Bible. It begins: "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me."

Smith said he wished he could be in the audience for the private service at another Methodist church, so he could cry, grieve and reflect on the life of his friend. But, he reassured himself, he would be able to get through it.

"I’ll be OK," Smith said, before pausing and repeating it again and again.