One day after a woman was found shot to death by the side of a rural road in Charleston County, authorities classified the death as a homicide.
The victim was identified Saturday as Ruhjanae Gibbs, a 21-year-old Hollywood resident, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, which also confirmed the woman's manner of death as a homicide.
Sheriff's deputies were called just after 8 a.m. Friday to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Church Flats Road near Oyster House Creek, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Upon arrival, the deputies noticed several spent shell casing near the vehicle.
“Across the roadway from the vehicle, deputies noticed a deceased black female on the shoulder of the road, near some bushes,” Antonio said. ”(She) had an apparent gunshot wound on her person.”
The shooting is the third homicide in Charleston County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction in 2019 and the 42nd in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.