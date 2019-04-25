A shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in North Charleston may have been self-defense, authorities announced Thursday.
The investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of Henry Trey Norris on Tuesday night is ongoing but detectives believe Norris may have tried to rob someone which sparked the shooting, Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston police spokesman, said.
"Investigators believe the shooting may have been a result of the deceased victim attempting to rob a male subject and gunfire being exchanged between the two," Pryor said.
The male subject of the robbery attempt has been located and is cooperating with police, Pryor said.
Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting near a home on Garrett Avenue, according to a police incident report.
They found Norris behind a trailer in the yard of 5520 Garrett Ave., the report stated.
Norris had been shot multiple times and was lying on his stomach, the report stated. Officers noted he didn't appear to be breathing and weren't able to find a pulse.
Emergency medical services declared him dead at the scene, the report stated.
Officers found several spent shell casings, a cellphone, portable phone charger, "a small black case" and a .380-caliber handgun at the scene, the report stated.
Norris' death was the fifth reported homicide in North Charleston in 2019 and the 18th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.