north charleston police webref web recurring (copy)

A shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in North Charleston may have been self-defense, authorities announced Thursday.

The investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of Henry Trey Norris on Tuesday night is ongoing but detectives believe Norris may have tried to rob someone which sparked the shooting, Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston police spokesman, said. 

"Investigators believe the shooting may have been a result of the deceased victim attempting to rob a male subject and gunfire being exchanged between the two," Pryor said. 

The male subject of the robbery attempt has been located and is cooperating with police, Pryor said. 

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting near a home on Garrett Avenue, according to a police incident report. 

They found Norris behind a trailer in the yard of 5520 Garrett Ave., the report stated. 

Norris had been shot multiple times and was lying on his stomach, the report stated. Officers noted he didn't appear to be breathing and weren't able to find a pulse. 

Emergency medical services declared him dead at the scene, the report stated. 

Officers found several spent shell casings, a cellphone, portable phone charger, "a small black case" and a .380-caliber handgun at the scene, the report stated. 

Norris' death was the fifth reported homicide in North Charleston in 2019 and the 18th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.