Tropical Storm Florence's death toll in South Carolina continued to increase on Thursday after the S.C. Highway Patrol connected a Dillon County fatality to the storm.
Cpl. Sonny Collins, a Highway Patrol spokesman, stated that the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado crashed while traveling on Carolina Church Road on Wednesday.
The driver was found inside the pickup truck, which was submerged, Collins said.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the incident happened in the area of S.C. Highway 57, which intersects with Carolina Church Road, but said he had not made a ruling on the death as of Thursday night.
Collins attributed the driver's death to the flood waters and said it was South Carolina's ninth Florence-related death.