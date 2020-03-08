Fast-growing Lexington County to again ask voters for road improvement funding

LEXINGTON — Home to some of the fastest-growing communities in the Midlands, Lexington County is once again mulling a 1-cent sales tax to pay for improvements to heavily congested roads.

But government leaders face a historically tax-averse electorate to do so.

A referendum to raise $268.1 million was soundly defeated in 2014, with Lexington County voters turning it down at a rate of nearly 2-to-1.

And in 2016, spooked by allegations raised by the state Department of Revenue of penny transportation tax funds in Richland County, the council dropped efforts to put a request for a tax increase back on the ballot. That controversy in Richland County continues with a lawsuit that's ongoing.

An independent commission tasked with drafting the referendum was formed last month. Towns and municipalities are being asked to submit project requests to the commission by May 1.

The commission will rank the projects and submit a final version to the council for approval in June. It would appear on the ballot in November.

While this type of tax fund does not require the spending be limited to roads, County Councilman Todd Cullum said he and other council members have been clear on their wishes that the list only include traffic-related improvements.

That could be turning lanes, resurfacing or perhaps straightening a sharp curve for safety in areas with the highest congestion and number of accidents.

“Things the state (Department of Transportation) is not going to do,” he said

Council members can’t dictate what projects will be proposed by jurisdictions to the independent panel.

“But I think everybody has a clear understanding that, this time around, the money should only be spent on road projects because that’s what needed for our towns to thrive,” said Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall.

Opponents in 2014 attacked the plan as flawed because it included walking paths, sports fields, civic centers and parks in communities where traffic isn’t a problem but facilities for families are lacking, according to The State newspaper.

This time around, the project list should not be a “wish list of everything that would be nice to have,” said Earl McLeod, executive director of the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina who supported the 2014 effort for a tax hike. He discourages an approach where every district gets a project, urging instead concentration be on traffic chokepoints.

“Everyone in the county uses public roads,” he said. “It has to focus on where the traffic is and a plan to pave dirt roads is not what’s needed.”

Or at least those roads shouldn’t be at the top of the projects list.

MacDougall said if the tax passes it would be an advantage for the town of Lexington, which is currently working on more than $40 million in road projects that it has had to fund with a hospitality tax.

It also has 28 other smaller projects identified — upwards of $20 million worth — that are tied into its more major projects, increasing their impact. An impact fee on new construction implemented by the town could help raise some of that money, but a sales tax would be more efficient, he said, and could allow the city to eliminate some of those other fees if enough was raised.

One potential unfunded project that comes to MacDougall's mind is a road tying Corley Mill Road to Interstate 20, which he said would act as a "relief valve," eliminating some 10,000 cars per day traveling on U.S. Highway 378.

In 2016, it was estimated a penny tax would produce $35 million annually during an eight-year span before expiring, unless renewed by voters in the 758-square-mile county that was then home to about 275,000 residents.

That population has since swelled to about 295,000, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

"We have so much catching up to do," MacDougall said. "We want to get back to where it's just an inconvenience and not a danger to the community."

McLeod also said trying to solve traffic by curbing growth through limits on housing density is not realistic, and he argues it actually compounds the problem sending builders out to farther-flung parts of the county.

Lexington County Council implemented such a measure in the form of an overlay district holding homes to four per acre in any future proposed subdivisions in an area bordered by I-20, the lake and Calks Ferry Road, county staff said. That overlay district has since been expanded.

"You can’t solve congestion without funding, so a penny is needed," McLeod said. "It has worked throughout the state."

Cullum said Lexington County is circled by other counties with such taxes.

"Orangeburg County couldn't have done any of what it has without one," he said, and Saluda County residents were even willing to vote one in to fund a new jail.

In Charleston County, residents voted in a half-cent sales tax increase to support $2.1 billion for completion of Interstate 526.

At the other end of the tax spectrum, Greenville, Oconee and Georgetown counties have no locally imposed sales tax.

“I don’t think we’ve been deprived,” Greenville County Councilman Bob Taylor, chairman of the Finance Committee, told The Post and Courier. “We don’t look for ways to raise revenue, unless we have expenses we can’t meet.”

He said the county tries to manage growth with good planning, including requiring developers to pay for road work needed because of new subdivisions. Greenville County most recently rejected a tax increase in 2014.

“If not (a sales tax), then what?" Cullum said.

Even with the state increasing its tax on fuel sales, Cullum said the county only stands to get about $4.1 million of that per year and about $1 million of that has to be used on the state road system within the county. Meanwhile it costs about $300,000 to resurface a mile of road or $700,000 to pave a dirt one.

The county is in charge of maintenance on 638 miles of paved roads and 618 miles of dirt roads, staff said.

And growth continues with every road built in a new subdivision, and there's just not enough revenue to keep up with current demands being places on the system, Cullum said.

"If we miss the chance again in 2020, I really don't know where we go," he said, estimating the county is seven to 10 years behind on road projects.