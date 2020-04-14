Fans in Columbia helped spur the new Earth Fare to revive its Devine Street store

COLUMBIA — More than 400 emails from Columbia shoppers helped spur the new owners of the Earth Fare brand to bring the store back to Columbia.

The company reached a deal Friday to again use its space on Devine Street for an organic and natural grocery store. The store closed in February as the Asheville-based company tumbled into bankruptcy and closed its 50 locations.

Now a team featuring one of the company’s co-founders, Randy Talley, is bringing the company back as a much smaller entity of about eight locations.

The leaders of the new organization, which includes former Earth Fare executive Bethany Turon as the CEO, knew that Columbia had been a well-supported store. Still, they were impressed at the number of messages in their inbox calling for them to come back.

"The community really wants us in there," spokeswoman Betsy Bevis said.

The goal is for the new Columbia Earth Fare to open this summer, Bevis said, which is the same timeline as the Summerville location.

The company even has talked about ways it might be able to help consumers during the current challenges of restocking pantries to stay at home, but no firm plans have been set.

The company also will be looking to rehire longtime Earth Fare employees who worked in Columbia, Bevis said. The store's recent manager, Denique O'Neil, has been rehired, and the company will reach out to other staffers.

Columbia customers who wrote it made it clear that they missed not only the store but also the contact with its staff members, she said.

The revived Earth Fare will keep its focus on its core mission of providing natural and organic foods. The company also wants to make sure that it is more involved in its communities and in touch with its shoppers in this new iteration, Bevis said.

"Earth Fare lost its way by not always listening to its customers," she said.

Landlords, tenants making deals

Retail landlords and tenants are trying to work out what the new normal means in this coronavirus lockdown mode of uncertain length, said Rox Pollard, who heads up retail real estate in South Carolina for Colliers International.

"Everybody in South Carolina still is in shock mode," Pollard said.

There are much fewer inquiries going on about available real estate, but a lot of work is going on between landlords and tenants on how to defer rents until the crisis passes. "Most of our tenants are asking for something," Pollard said.

The shutdown is forcing store owners to seek relief, Pollard said. "They don't want to ask for help."

Most landlords have been willing to work with tenants who find themselves short on cash, he said. They want to encourage tenants to make it through this and stay in place. How difficult that will be likely will depend on how long all this lasts, Pollard said.

If retail stores are still closed in June, that could make it tough for some, especially those that were having cash issues before the virus shutdown. After a long lockdown, these companies likely will struggle to survive, Pollard said.

Openings and closings

Greedy Rascals, a high-end hot dog and burger stand, is opening this week for delivery and carryout on Rosewood Drive in the Rosewood neighborhood, according to its Facebook page ... The Steak n' Shake restaurant on Killian Road has closed.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.