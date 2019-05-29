On April 11, 1861, the United States Revenue cutter Harriet Lane made history when it fired the first naval shot of the Civil War, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The event unfolded after a South Carolina merchant steamship attempted to enter the Charleston port without displaying a flag indicating its nationality.
A modern-day Coast Guard cutter with the same namesake will fire a commemorative shot on Thursday near Fort Sumter to acknowledge the 158th anniversary of the historic moment.
The event will take place at the U.S. Coast Guard's Charleston station at 196 Tradd Street at 1 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to take photos and videos of the commemorative shot.
The modern-day Harriet Lane's stop in Charleston comes as it makes its return to its home port of Portsmouth, Virginia, after conducting a 80-day counter narcotics patrol of the Caribbean Sea.
According to the Coast Guard, the Harriet Lane is responsible for a variety of missions, including search and rescue, enforcement of laws and treaties, maritime defense and protection of the marine environment.
For more information about the event and to RSVP, contact Ens Hemenway Coburn at Hemenway.O.Coburn@uscg.mil.