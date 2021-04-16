Family sues Summerville police, saying cop drew gun on teen in traffic stop

SUMMERVILLE — A family has sued the Summerville Police Department, saying an officer drew a gun on a teenager whose only offense was driving with his headlights off.

Noah West, 19, was driving on North Main Street to the Checkers restaurant where his mother worked when a town police officer pulled him over. When the officer yelled at West and pointed a gun at him, according to a lawsuit, West obeyed his commands to kneel and put his hands on his head.

According to a police report, officers rushed to a Weber Road home on March 21, following reports that a handful of gunshots had come from the house. They spoke to the family who lived there, but couldn’t pinpoint any suspects in the area.

So, when a Summerville officer saw a vehicle leaving the area with its headlights off, Lt. Chris Hirsch said, they stopped the car. Fearing the driver was involved in the gunfire, the officer conducted a felony traffic stop, according to Hirsch, but issued a written warning for the headlights upon realizing that the driver wasn’t involved.

The department declined to comment on the pending litigation, citing policy.

“What happened to Mr. West was excessive and the result of the kind of profiling that needs to be eradicated in policing,” said attorney Marvin Pendarvis, who represents the family and is also a Democratic state representative in North Charleston. “A routine traffic stop for an alleged infraction should not end with guns drawn and a 19-year-old kid on his knees, especially when he didn’t pose a threat. It was negligible at best and malicious at worst.”

The family filed claims against the town and its police department April 1, alleging negligence, civil assault and false arrest. Their lawsuit claims the arrest also violated the South Carolina Constitution, which promises freedom from unreasonable force.

The lawsuit demands an unspecified amount in damages, including coverage of legal costs.

The traffic stop comes amid a rash of similar cases, many resulting in tragedy, across the country in the past several years. A National Institutes of Health report published last year and citing data through 2018 found that Black men comprise 13 percent of the U.S. population, but "accounted for one-quarter of the individuals killed by police in 2018."

The report, published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine within the NIH, determined "young Black men, in particular, are overrepresented as victims of violence and deaths caused by police officers. Police are three times more likely to kill Black men than White men."