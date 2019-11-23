Authorities will pay $550,000 to the family of a DUI suspect who died after a Charleston police officer refused him medical treatment in August 2018, settling a wrongful death lawsuit.

A Charleston County judge approved the agreement in mid-November, according to documents filed Thursday. The City of Charleston will pay $475,000 to Nathaniel Rhodes' widow and two children, while Charleston County will pay $75,000.

First responders started treating Rhodes, 58, after he and another driver crashed at the intersection of Coming Street and Highway 17.

Rhodes had said that he wanted to go to the hospital, EMS personnel informed State Law Enforcement Division investigators, so paramedics told Officer Paul Kelly that he'd have to wait to arrest the man. Kelly then signed a field on the form labeled "patient or guardian," declining treatment on Rhodes behalf.

Kelly told a paramedic he'd "gotten burned on a DUI charge" and wouldn't let a suspect from his sight, according to a SLED report. He then administered field sobriety tests and took Rhodes to a booking facility.

Body camera videos from the scene were mislabeled and automatically deleted, but footage from the booking facility showed Kelly and another officer standing over Rhodes, who was lying handcuffed on the ground saying he could not walk. The officers dragged him up to administer a blood test.

"He just fell down and doesn't wanna get back up," Kelly said into his radio.

Rhodes wheezes and tells police he can't walk.

"You can tell me you're not drunk," an officer says to Rhodes in the footage. "This is your chance to prove it."

When paramedics arrive to assess Rhodes, one of them asks an officer whether they should take Rhodes to a hospital. The officer says they'd prefer to finish the tests before transporting him. Rhodes, meanwhile, is wheezing and struggling to hold his head up.

Eventually, EMS personnel took Rhodes to Medical University Hospital. His blood test was never completed.

Four days later, Rhodes died of complications to the blunt force injuries he'd suffered in the crash: a lacerated liver and eight broken ribs.

Rhodes' death prompted an internal police review and an investigation by SLED. While state investigators cleared Kelly of criminal wrongdoing after a four-month analysis, Chief Luther Reynolds said the case prompted him to add training and heighten standards for other officers.

Responding officers, who'd once signed patients' medical forms as witnesses, would no longer sign any medical paperwork, Luther said. They had never been expected to sign as patients' guardians.

The department also added video records training to prevent footage from being deleted or improperly archived, according to Luther. Videos will now be kept for 180 days instead of 30, giving officers more time to correct any archiving mistakes.

After about five years with the department, Kelly was demoted to a non-sworn position in the department, handling crime scene forensics. He refused to provide SLED with a statement or allow them to interview him.

