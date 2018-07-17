A Texas man will be spending decades behind bars in South Carolina for his role in a fatal 2015 shooting in Summerville that authorities described as a senseless, random act of violence.
Circuit Judge R. Keith Kelly handed Jimi Carl Redman Jr. — a 36-year-old resident of Haltom City, Texas — a 33-year prison sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder for shooting Lynn Michelle Harrison at a stoplight in 2015, according to the 1st Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Speaking with The Post and Courier after the sentencing, Harrison's daughter, Shanna Groves, said she and her family are feeling mixed emotions.
"We're relieved and grateful that he did plead guilty and we didn't have to go through a trial," Groves said. "But at the same time, we're still angry and frustrated and disappointed with the sentence given. We feel that it's not enough time. Mr. Redman showed no remorse."
Nevertheless, Groves said she hopes Redman gets the psychological help he needs while in prison.
"At least in (my) mom's case, it doesn't feel like closure yet," she said. "Maybe we're still processing the last two days, but it's definitely a step for us to be able to try and move on."
Redman will receive credit for time served since his April 2, 2015, arrest, Assistant Solicitor Don Sorenson said.
Sorenson declined to comment on Groves' disappointment with the sentence.
On that April day, authorities got a call from a concerned passerby that a man in a red SUV was screaming and brandishing a firearm.
While officers responded to the call around 1:30 p.m., Redman fatally shot Harrison at a traffic light near the intersection of Trolley and Bacons Bridge roads.
Police caught Redman near the scene.
"It appears at this point to be just a random act of violence," then-Capt. Jon Rogers of the Summerville Police Department said at the time.
Redman was an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division. Following the shooting, Redman's brother, Joseph, confirmed that Jimi suffered a traumatic brain injury and had unsuccessfully tried to get help from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
On Oct 7, 2016, tragedy struck the Harrison family a second time when Lynn's husband James and two other men were fatally shot at a Moncks Corner home.
Shortly before 2 a.m. that day, Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home and found James Harrison, 62, and Harry Gressette, 52, of Goose Creek, dead of gunshot wounds.
The shooting suspect, 46-year-old Robert Nolen of Ladson, was kneeling in the backyard and administering CPR to 47-year-old Lance Kenyon, who later died at a hospital.
Nolen told deputies, "I’m the suspect," according to an affidavit.
The case against Nolen remains pending.