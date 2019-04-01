WALTERBORO — An attorney representing the father of fifth-grader Raniya Wright, who was killed during a fight with another child last week at Forest Hills Elementary School, said the district was alerted to a "pattern" of concerning behavior and made aware of other "altercations" involving these students.

What's become clear, said attorney Mark Peper at a press conference on Monday, is that the school was on notice after a multiple incidents were brought to their attention over the past four to five years. Peper said he arrived at this belief after his team interviewed the teacher and other parents of classmates.

Raniya’s mother, Ashley Wright, has said that her daughter was bullied at school and “nothing was done.” Authorities and school officials have been mum on whether bullying contributed to the fatal incident.

"It would be fair to say the school was on notice (and) there were altercations occurring on a very regular basis ... between individuals in this specific classroom," Peper said.

Van Dyke said Monday that loved ones still don't know how exactly she died or what transpired before the deadly incident.

With his daughter's makeshift memorial and school sign in the background, Jermaine Van Dyke stood beside Peper and briefly addressed reporters in front of the school.

"I'm here today (to seek) justice for my daughter, to find out how and what happened, why it happened and who was involved," Van Dyke said.

At the press conference, Peper said Van Dyke had not heard from school officials or law enforcement in the days since his daughter's death other than a brief meeting with Colleton County School District Superintendent Franklin Foster.

Peper declined to elaborate on the content of the conversation with the teacher who was assigned to the classroom and whether the teacher witnessed what happened. The teacher has not been publicly identified. The other fifth-grader involved in the fight also has not been named by authorities, and it's still not clear whether she will face charges.

Meanwhile, loved ones earlier on Monday announced funeral services.

The funeral for 10-year-old Wright will take place at noon on Wednesday at Saints Center Ministries, 106 Colson St.

Wright died March 27 after being critically injured in a fight in a classroom two days earlier, authorities said. Colleton County deputies responded to the elementary school the afternoon of the fight and first encountered Raniya unconscious in the nurse's station, according to an incident report. She was taken to Colleton County Medical Center and then airlifted to Medical University Hospital in downtown Charleston.

Law enforcement and school officials have offered little insight as to what happened before and during the fight, which involved another fifth-grader. Wright's cause of death is still not known.

Authorities have also declined to say how the fight unfolded and whether the students were supervised at the time. Meanwhile, Ashley Wright has retained Summerville attorneys Margie Pizarro and Myesha Brown, who said loved ones and the community demand accountability and transparency. Wright and Van Dyke are not using the same legal teams, though Peper said his office has been in regular contact with Wright's counsel.

"Ashley has spent the last few days gathering with friends, family, and her community to make final preparations to lay Raniya to rest. She has busied herself with selecting the perfect dress and accessories, making sure that Raniya’s hair is styled perfectly, and deciding if Raniya will wear lace gloves or have her nails painted," representatives for the Wright family said in a statement Monday. "She has been busy selecting the passage of scripture that wonderfully describes the love that Raniya gave and choosing the perfect song that mimics her personality. All tasks that no parent ever dreams they would have to undertake for their ten-year old child."