The father of a Walterboro fifth-grader who was killed during a fight with another student at Forest Hills Elementary School last week said Monday that loved ones still don't know how exactly she died or what transpired before the deadly incident.

With his daughter's makeshift memorial and school sign in the background, Jermaine Van Dyke stood beside his attorney Mark Peper and briefly addressed reporters in front of the school. Since the fatal March 25 fight that claimed his young daughter's life two days later, Van Dyke said

"I'm here today (to seek) justice for my daughter, to find out how and what happened, why it happened and who was involved," Van Dyke said.

At the press conference, Peper said Van Dyke had not heard from school officials or law enforcement in the days since his daughter's death other than a brief meeting with Colleton County Superintendent Franklin Foster.

Meanwhile, loved ones earlier on Monday announced funeral services.

The funeral for 10-year-old Raniya Wright will take place at noon on Wednesday at Saints Center Ministries, 106 Colson St.

Wright died March 27 after being critically injured in a fight in a classroom two days earlier, authorities said. Law enforcement and school officials have offered little insight as to what happened before and during the fight, which involved another fifth-grader. Wright's cause of death is still not known.

Authorities have also declined to say how the fight unfolded and whether the students were supervised at the time. Meanwhile, Ashley Wright, Raniya’s mother, has retained Summerville attorneys Margie Pizarro and Myesha Brown, who said loved ones and the community demand accountability and transparency.

"Ashley has spent the last few days gathering with friends, family, and her community to make final preparations to lay Raniya to rest. She has busied herself with selecting the perfect dress and accessories, making sure that Raniya’s hair is styled perfectly, and deciding if Raniya will wear lace gloves or have her nails painted," representatives for the Wright family said in a statement Monday. "She has been busy selecting the passage of scripture that wonderfully describes the love that Raniya gave and choosing the perfect song that mimics her personality. All tasks that no parent ever dreams they would have to undertake for their ten-year old child."

This story will be updated.