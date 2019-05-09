The father of a 17-year-old Porter-Gaud student who was killed after being ejected from a boat on the Stono River in 2018 is suing the watercraft's owners in federal court.
The suit was filed Tuesday on behalf of John Chomyn, father of Joseph Chomyn. It names three people as defendants — Zachary, George and Janine Nagrodsky.
The body of Joseph Chomyn, of Isle of Palms, was recovered from the water near Limehouse Landing on Johns Island two days after he went overboard Aug. 11, 2018.
He was not wearing a life jacket but was known as a skilled waterman and had competed in the U.S. Junior Sailing Championships days before his death.
According to the suit, George and Janine Nagrodsky let their son Zachary use their boat, "a high-performance, shallow-water Beavertail Skiff," on the day of the crash.
Zachary invited Joseph to come on board when he piloted it to a sandbar near Limehouse Landing around 6 p.m. on the day of the incident, the suit says.
Zachary operated the boat in a "negligent, unsafe, irresponsible and reckless manner" when departing the sandbar, which threw Joseph from the craft, the suit contends.
"After ejecting Joey Chomyn from the boat and into the water, Zachary Nagrodsky ran over (him)," the suit says.
The suit contends Zachary did not exercise "reasonable care" in operating the boat and didn't obey boating rules.
It also alleges Janine and George Nagrodsky were responsible for supervising and controlling their son and provided him the boat even though they "knew or should have known" he didn't have the proper training to pilot the craft.
According to S.C. Department of Natural Resources regulations, people under 16 years old have to take a state-approved boating course to operate any watercraft with a motor of 15 horsepower or more unless they're accompanied by someone age 18 or older.
The suit does not state Zachary's age but says he's a minor.
J. Rutledge Young, an attorney for Chomyn, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Attorneys for Janine and George Nagrodsky were not listed as of Thursday. The couple could not be reached for comment.