The family of a Lyft passenger that died from injuries in a car crash last year is suing the driver and the ride-share company claiming the accident led to his wrongful death.

Jason Lynn Williams' family, who is representing him after his death, filed the common plea lawsuit in Charleston County court this week. Named in the lawsuit is Lyft and the driver who picked up Williams in West Ashley on March 20, 2018. The O'Shea Law Firm on Folly Road in Charleston is representing Williams.

It's the first wrongful death suit against Lyft in Charleston County, but it's one of numerous lawsuits filed in recent years relating to injuries against ride-sharing companies in the area.

The driver, who is not being named because criminal charges haven't been filed against her, had just finished up a shift at the Charleston Sports Pub when she turned on the Lyft app to begin driving. Williams ordered a ride through the app and requested to be picked up at the Kickin' Chicken restaurant on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

After picking up Williams in her 2012 Toyota Rav4, she proceeded to make a left turn across multiple lanes at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg and Gamecock Boulevard. But, according to the lawsuit, she failed to yield to the right-of-way, and crashed into a 2008 Toyota Camry.

The crash caused Williams to "sustain severe bodily injuries" that he ultimately died from. Williams' family claims gross negligence and wrongful death in the lawsuit and ask for "actual and punitive damages" relating to his death. Details of the his specific injuries or the amount asked for were not stated in the lawsuit.

Brooklyn O'Shea, the attorney for Williams' family, did not respond to a phone call requesting comment. An email from Lyft spokesman Campbell Mathews said the company declined to comment.

Williams' lawsuit is one of several ride-share related legal issues in Charleston County. According to eight lawsuits filed in Charleston County against Uber, a similar ride-sharing company, pedestrians have been hit by cars, left stranded by drivers and even killed in crashes.

Jeffrey Gaetke was walking across Meeting Street when he was thrown in the air after being hit by an Uber driver, according to a lawsuit filed against the company in April.

He suffered injuries to his head, neck, shoulder, elbow, chest and face, according to the suit. He had to have three screws, bolts and a plate put into his arm. His medical bills could reach nearly $75,000.

It was national news when a University of South Carolina student was kidnapped and killed after she called an Uber and got into the wrong car in March.

In February, a lawsuit was filed against Uber when a traffic crash caused the death of driver in Mount Pleasant.

A Georgia man filed a lawsuit alleging that in August 2017 his Uber driver struck a parked car on Hanover Street. The driver asked him to get out and then he sped off. The man claimed he was then beaten up by the owners of the parked vehicle.

Many of Uber's lawsuits have been dismissed or settled in arbitration. There are four cases that name Lyft as defendant in Charleston County.