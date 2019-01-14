The family of an autistic teenager shot and wounded by a Ridgeville resident who saw him as an intruder has settled a lawsuit against the man.
Karen Lesaine said her son was helpless when Albert Bannon Crosby Jr., a retired Berkeley County sheriff's deputy, shot him in the leg in 2017.
The teen, who was 16 at the time, has the intellect of a third-grader, his mother has said. He ran from his bus stop that morning and rattled the door of Crosby's home.
Crosby told investigators the boy came at him and he shot him in self-defense.
The lawsuit alleged the shooting was negligent. The boy's family will receive $25,000 from the settlement.
"He was not a threat and was not attempting to burglarize anyone’s home," Lesaine said Monday in a news release from her attorney. "I hope today’s settlement reminds all those with loaded firearms to think before you shoot."
The boy was walking to his bus stop on Poplar Hill Road in Ridgeville the morning of March 1, 2017, when he had a "sudden autistic episode," according to the lawsuit. He ran across the road to Crosby's front porch, tapped on the window and repeatedly said "Hello."
Inside, Crosby, who relies on oxygen treatments, lay in a hospital bed.
Crosby previously told The Post and Courier the boy was standing in his home when he opened his bedroom door.
But Lesaine said her son was simply knocking on the front door. She had followed her son to the home and yelled, "Please don't shoot him."
Crosby would later tell investigators he saw something in the boy's hand — an object that turned out to be a belt buckle. He said he told the boy to stop several times but the boy continued to walk toward him.
Crosby shot the boy on the front porch.
Crosby said previously he "didn't have a choice." His attorney in the civil matter, J.R. Murphy of Columbia, said Monday that his client denies any legal responsibility.
The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the shooting to determine whether a crime occurred. An update on the status of that probe was not available Monday.
Lesaine's attorney, Ellis Roberts of Charleston, said the teen has recovered from his gunshot wound and is doing well.