Family members honor Emanuel victims with tribute: 'They will forever be in our hearts'

Noble. Selfless. Extraordinary. Loving.
Those were the words used by family members to describe their loved ones five years after they were killed inside Emanuel AME Church.
In an hourlong video tribute posted by the church online Wednesday, relatives honored the nine victims of the shooting, noting the legacies of the fallen can never be destroyed.
Killed during a Bible study session by white supremacist Dylann Roof on June 17, 2015, were The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Myra Thompson, Ethel Lance, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Susie Jackson, DePayne Middleton Doctor, Tywanza Sanders and the Rev. Dan Simmons Sr.
"They will forever be in our hearts," said Sharon Risher, Lance's daughter.
The video featured prerecorded clips from children, grandchildren and siblings who recalled the life's work the parishioners. Family members spoke of their loved ones' careers, community service and ministries and love for people.
Jackson's relatives spoke of her as one who was the cornerstone of the family.
“She was a diva. She was a matriarch. She was a queen. Caretaker," one relative said.
Pictures streamed throughout the production, showing the nine parishioners smiling at graduations, birthday parties, weddings and other family events. A piano struck the tunes to popular hymns, "Great is Thy Faithfulness" and "How Great Thou Art."
A female voice who identified herself as Doctor's daughter spoke of the lessons she learned from her mother.
"My mom also taught me how to be treated as a human being," she said. "How to be firm in my beliefs and not let anyone run over me or take advantage of me."
The killing of the nine parishioners sparked several relatives to commit their lives to denouncing racism.
Brandon Risher, Lance's grandson, has traveled the country speaking about the type of biases that led to the murder of his grandmother.
“Without those being discussed in a real and tangible way ... they can fester themselves into something such as the Charleston massacre ,” he said.
His sister, Aja Risher Pride, has provided a legacy for her grandmother in another way. She has started catering company named in honor of Lance.
"Grandma prepared me for this," she said.
Events over the next week honoring the slain will include a video tribute from church leadership, elected officials and politicians that will be streamed on the church's Facebook page 7 p.m. on Thursday; a unity march in honor of the Emanuel victims, Walter Scott and George Floyd at 1 p.m. on Sunday that will begin at the Maritime Center and end at Emanuel AME; a prayer event with Mission Charleston at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on the steps of Emanuel AME.
The commemorations take place with a nationwide backdrop of protests and demonstrations sparked by the death of Floyd, who was killed last month after a white Minnesota police officer held his knee on the man's neck for nearly nine minutes. The wave of unrest has also reinvigorated conversations about the controversial John C. Calhoun statue on Marion Square, located just blocks from Emanuel.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg announced on Wednesday plans to remove the monument of Calhoun, who was an avid proponent of slavery.
The lack of progress since the tragedy was pointed out in the online presentation.
Toward the end of the tribute, pictures of Pinckney streamed across the screen. A photo showed the pastor and senator, decked in a suit and tie, standing inside the Emanuel sanctuary.
The voice of one of his daughters spoke of the pressing need to address racism.
“Here we are five years later and nothing has changed," she said. "Fathers and brothers and cousins and family members and friends are still being killed by people who don’t care what is in our hearts or on our minds."
She noted her family has never believed in "fighting violence with violence," but questioned how to move forward when African Americans are being killed due to prejudices.
She ended her statement by addressing the myth that "racism doesn't exist" by pointing to numerous deaths that have been sparked by persons with bigoted views.
"If racism doesn't exist, then nine African Americans wouldn't have lost their lives while trying to be faithful to their God in Bible study," she said. "Then there wouldn't have been the violent arrest and murder of an African American man while he was abiding by the law."
A memorial that will go on the church campus is being created in honor of the victims. Donations can be made at emanuelnine.org.