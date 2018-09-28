Family members of a Ladson woman who was fatally shot as she slept this summer rejoiced Friday at a teenager's arrest in the case that had initially mystified investigators.
Suzanne Richardson, a 42-year-old mother of five, was sleeping July 4 next to her husband when a bullet pierced her bedroom window and hit her head. She never woke up.
Historically, such cases that involve no confrontation between the victim and the killer, especially those in which bullets are fired into homes, have been difficult for Charleston-area police agencies to solve.
But deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said witnesses implicated 17-year-old Biljoree Jarriel Curry, who is accused of firing the fatal shot at Richardson's house. Any motive for the gunfire, though, was not clear.
"We're just really glad we have justice," Tameshia Matthews of Jonesboro, Ga., Richardson's sister, said during a bond hearing for the suspect. "We're looking forward to him serving time."
Curry, of Salamander Road in North Charleston, faces up to life in prison on charges of murder, possession of a firearm in a violent crime and shooting into a dwelling. He is being held without bond at Charleston County's jail.
Melvin Richardson, the victim's husband, has told The Post and Courier that he went to bed with his wife early on Independence Day. They had heard fireworks and gunshots throughout the evening — early holiday celebrations, Melvin Richardson has said.
But before long, he heard a bang. He saw blood around his wife and a hole in a window of their home at 4435 Farmwood St. in the Woodside Manor subdivision. She died July 16 at a hospital.
Shootings of sleeping people in the Lowcountry are rare, and they can stymie investigators. Three other such killings in the Charleston region have gone unsolved since 2008.
Sheriff's deputies initially had few clues in Suzanne Richardson's slaying.
But a detective's probe eventually led to Curry as a potential suspect, arrest affidavits stated. Curry later acknowledged in an interview that he had been near the spot where two shell casings and a live round had been found, the documents added. The cartridges' caliber matched the bullet that killed Richardson.
Two witnesses also reported to investigators that Curry told others that he had shot at the house and called it "murder," the paperwork stated.
Firing a gun at a home is "reckless," the authorities said in the records, and shows a heart that is "fatally bent on mischief."
Curry said little Friday morning as he made his first court appearance in North Charleston by video conferencing. He stood motionless with his hands folded as he waived his right to the bond hearing. By law, a presiding magistrate could not have set bail because of the seriousness of Curry's murder charge.
Three of Richardson's family members faced the video screen that showed the suspect. Several more sat in the gallery. A few brushed back tears.
Curry is not a complete stranger to the family. He went to school with Richardson's daughter, Shantrell Govan.
Govan, 20, said it wasn't easy to watch his lack of reaction.
"That's hurtful," she said. "We've got a 3-year-old brother who's never going to see his mama again."