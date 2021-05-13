Family, clergy speak about Jamal Sutherland's death in jail, mental illness

Clergy and Charleston city officials voiced outrage and urged calm following the late-night release by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office of dozens of videos showing in graphic detail the final moments of Jamal Sutherland's life.

The death in custody raises serious questions about how people with mental illnesses are treated by police and jailers, advocates and officials said. And the 31-year-old man's parents, speaking outside the Sheriff's Office on May 14, discussed the Jan. 5 impact of their son's death on the family and community.

It also has parallels to the death in custody nearly a year earlier of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed at the hands of police. Both men were Black. Both were in law enforcement custody. In both instances, a law enforcement officer had a knee on the victim's body and the victim could be heard on a video recording stating, "I can't breathe."

Sutherland's mother, Amy Sutherland, father James Sutherland Sr. and brother James Jr. called for peace in the community and for the public not to make a circus of Jamal's death during a news conference outside the sheriff's office headquarters in North Charleston.

"Remember, he is a human being. He is not an animal," Amy Sutherland said. "He was treated like one, but that's not who he was.

"Mental illness doesn't give anybody the right to put their hands on my child. That's my child. I loved my child. His brothers and his father, they loved Jamal. Jamal was good."

Sutherland's death in the Charleston County jail, where he was held on suspicion of misdemeanor assault, remains under investigation.

Though the videos released by Sheriff Kristin Graziano show numerous applications of Taser jolts and a knee on his back for several minutes, the Charleston County Coroner's office has ruled the manor of his death "undetermined." His cause of death was ruled "excited state" with adverse effects caused by prescription medications as he was being subdued.

At a news conference earlier in the day, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Police Chief Luther Reynolds, City Council members and faith leaders said the video of Sutherland’s treatment as an inmate with mental illness was disturbing and inappropriate.

“Jamal Sutherland deserved the mental health treatment he sought,” Tecklenburg said. “Mental illness is not a crime.”

The Rev. Matthew Rivers of St. John’s Chapel on the East Side said a “greater mental illness” informs the actions seen in the video: racial inequality. Progress on a communitywide debate about injustice and mistreatment is needed in order to successfully address the problem of police brutality, he said.

“We want to tell Black Lives Matter we are here with you, we want you to know your voice matters,” he said, issuing a challenge to area clergy to come together for open dialogue.

A person suffering from mental illness encounters the police only because of a multitude of preceding failures, Reynolds said. That person might become belligerent with no easy access to health care.

“That’s often when we get called,” Reynolds said. “(But) the police are a small piece, and the least qualified.”

He said watching the video was painful.

“We want justice, we want to say the name Jamal Sutherland, we want this to get the attention it deserves,” Reynolds said, calling for civility and cooperation.

“When I saw the video … of George Floyd, it was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. This was right in that category.”

Floyd, also a Black man, died under the knee of a White police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. His death sparked protests and rioting across the country, including the Charleston area. The police officer involved has been convicted of murder in his death.

James Johnson, president of the Racial Justice Network, said he had a hard time watching the videos of Sutherland's death.

“If you tase a dog that much, the Humane Society would want to see you thrown in jail,” he said, adding he thought the deputies involved should be charged with crimes.

Johnson said law enforcement agencies across the state need to implement new policies, procedures and training protocols regarding the use of Tasers and the treatment of the mentally ill. It’s essential, he said, that officers have easy access to mental health professionals who can respond quickly in a crisis.

In the meantime, no officer should be permitted to use the weapon. The video shows why.

“They’re just using it at will, without thinking,” he said.

Americans keep seeing evidence of excessive force, and calls for reform are getting louder, Johnson said. “They just don’t want to see this anymore.”

'Avoid use on those with … mental illness'

Axon, the company that makes Tasers, specifically calls for law enforcement officers to "avoid use on those with known or perceived mental illness or drug addiction."

"Physical resistance alone does not equal an immediate safety risk," the company states. "Emotionally disturbed person or mentally ill, by itself, does not indicate an immediate threat."

While stun guns like Tasers are meant to not kill a person, that is not always the case.

The news agency Reuters documented more than 1,000 incidences in the United States in which people died after police stunned them, specifically with a Taser.

Dr. Justin Norris, an emergency care physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said the electrical pulse from a stun gun causes short, sustained muscle contractions which can cause more serious reactions if the person has a certain medical conditions or is using drugs or prescriptions.

Sutherland's death was similar to one at a state Department of Mental Health facility in 2019.

There, longtime patient William Avant suffocated at the bottom of a dogpile of caregivers who were attempting to restrain him, The State reported in 2019.

Employees pinned Avant face down and lay across his back for four minutes, preventing the patient's diaphragm from expanding to take in air. Their actions broke from the mental health agency's employee training, which stresses patients should only be physically restrained when absolutely necessary, and never face down. The department's training manual, in all capital letters, demands employees never lie across the patient's head, neck, back or chest as doing so might "interfere with their breathing."

Avant's family sued the agency and later agreed to a $1.95 million settlement.

A statement from a coalition of activist groups called Sutherland's death "an egregious lack of regard for the human rights of mental health patients, especially those incarcerated."

The coalition, comprised of the ACLU of South Carolina, Charleston Activist Network, Charleston Immigrant Coalition, Charleston BLM, Black Liberation Fund, Lowcountry Action Committee, Charleston Area Justice Ministry and South Carolina 4 Criminal Justice Reform, said Sutherland "was in severe distress and was in an altered mental state due to symptoms of Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder."

"Jamal’s death speaks to the inefficacy of police training to handle mental health crises and how their presence further escalates an already delicate situation," the group's statement said.

Amy Sutherland said her son, the second of three children, was "a great man."

He "was an example of what we should want all of our young men to be, Black, White purple or green" and added, "Now that I know how my baby died, I'm proud of him. Mentally ill, he's still able to say, 'Thank you Jesus, take care of me.'"

Even now, she said, "If I could bring him back, I'd leave, I would leave this earth for Jamal to come back to me. I've cried so many days come back, but he's not coming back. And I'm content that God has Jamal in His arms."

She called for the community to remain calm, even as frustration remains high. "I don't want any violence in my city. I want us to view this tape and I want us to learn what we don't want to happening. I ask no violence, White, purple, green.

"We have Black men being killed every day. I mean every day. I don't want to watch it and Jamal didn't watch it because it hurts our souls. Please no more hurt."

Sutherland was taken to the jail by North Charleston police, who were called to Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health. He was admitted there days earlier for treatment of his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia by his parents, with whom he was living in Goose Creek.

Family attorney Mark Peper said that by Jan. 4 Sutherland had become paranoid and was hearing voices. Police were called there due to reports of fighting. Sutherland grew agitated because other patients were fighting and he was accused of assaulting a staff member, according to audio released by North Charleston.

Sutherland and another patient from the center were arrested, accused of third-degree assault and battery and taken to the jail.

The Rev. Charles Glover, president of the Charleston chapter of the Racial Justice Network, said on May 13 he worked as a security officer for the Charleston County sheriff in the 1980s, often transporting people with mental health issues from court or home to state institutions.

What he needed was appropriate restraint, the safety of a padded cell, medicine to help calm him down and a proper evaluation from a trained medical professional.

“Why wasn’t he reevaluated at that time?” he asked. Instead, he was violently restrained and tased. “That just made the problem worse.”

Before Tasers were commonly used, officers nevertheless managed to restrain people and, often, calm them down, Glover noted. “It should not have escalated that far,” he said of Sutherland’s treatment at the jail.

On May 13, prior to the videos' release, eight community activists gathered and publicly demanded that law enforcement officials release the video of Sutherland’s death.

"Jamal can't speak for himself right now, because they have done the ultimate to him," Latisha Imara, of the Black Liberation Fund, said at a news conference outside of the Charleston County Courthouse.

Release of the videos came after several days of ratcheting tensions over an investigation that's spanned months and lingering questions over how and why Sutherland died.

Several of the video clips show deputies leading the 31-year-old from the jail booking area on the night of Jan. 4, and into a cell in the sprawling Leeds Avenue facility's Behavior Modification Unit.

Dramatic body cam videos

Body camera video from Detention Deputy Brian Houle captured deputies' actions as they entered his cell the following morning in an attempt to get him to bond court.

The video recordings show Sutherland standing in his cell as deputies order him to drop to his knees.

He ignores repeated commands. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. deputies twice used pepper spray on Sutherland in his cell. They open the cell door again soon after and a stun gun can be seen in the body camera's frame.

Deputies order Sutherland to get onto his stomach.

He appears to sit on the ground and he follows commands to slowly slide toward the door. Deputies tell him to "keep coming."

"What is the meaning of this?" Sutherland asked as he moved along the cell floor.

At 9:35 a.m. Houle enters the cell swiftly and tries to put handcuffs on Sutherland while telling him not to resist. Sutherland denied he was resisting.

Sgt. Lindsay Fickett then shocks Sutherland with a stun gun, which clicks in the background, and he cries out in pain.

Shortly after, Houle also fires his stun gun. Sutherland continues to scream and writhe on the floor.

Sutherland had been jailed after he was accused of getting into a fight at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, the mental health facility where his parents had checked him in days prior to receive treatment for his conditions.

A 20-minute video from Fickett's body camera shows Fickett and Houle order Sutherland to get down as they open his door. Soon as the door is opened, Fickett fires her stun gun into the cell.

He falls to the ground and is heard screaming in pain. He is told to crawl toward the door.

With the stun gun's electrodes still attached to him, he is ordered to turn onto his stomach. Houle forces him around as Fickett discharges more current into his body. He again screams in pain.

Additional electric discharges are made and he continues to scream in agony.

At one point Sutherland can be heard saying "I'm not resisting, officer."

Deputies continually tell him to stop resisting. It's not apparent in the videos whether he was resisting deputies.

Nine minutes into the 30-minute video handcuffs are placed on his arms behind his back as he lay on his stomach.

As he's being handcuffed, Houle has his knee on Sutherland's back and remains there for over 2 minutes.

"I can't breathe," Sutherland said.

Houle enters Sutherland's cell around 9:35 a.m. By the time deputies lift him into a wheelchair around 9:41 a.m., he is visibly limp and unresponsive.

The deputy and Fickett lift up a spit hood, device put over a person's head to prevent them from spitting or biting. Sutherland's head slumps over onto his shoulder.

A deputy asks, "Is he all right?"

Deputies feel for a pulse and others strap him to the wheel chair.

A 20-minute video from Fickett's body camera shows CPR being performed on Sutherland, both by hand and with the assistance of a mechanical CPR device known as a "thumper" which provides chest compressions.

More than a dozen people were observing as the compression machine pumps his chest.

This scene is also captured by jail surveillance cameras from above.

A woman in blue scrubs appears to check on Sutherland at 9:42 a.m. in Houle's video. He's taken off the wheelchair and laid onto the floor.

Several nurses appear to examine him for a few minutes.

"Hey, do you think you can sit up," one of them asks Sutherland, who appears unresponsive.

"He got tased probably about six to eight times at least," Houle said.

At 9:47 a.m. a nurse applies a neck brace to Sutherland. Someone asks if there's oxygen.

A nurse starts chest compressions about two minutes later, 9:49 a.m., according to the footage on Houle's body camera.

In a statement issued late May 13, Graziano said she'd been deferring to the Sutherland family's wishes to keep the videos private until they were ready.

The sheriff decided May 13 was the time to release the videos. "I will continue to make myself available to the Sutherland family and offer my sincere condolences," she wrote. "I must respect the integrity of the ongoing investigations to ensure justice is served, and therefore I will not be commenting on specific aspects of the video."

The sheriff called the events of Jan. 5 "a horrible tragedy."

"Our officers removed Mr. Sutherland from his cell that morning in order to ensure that he received a timely bond hearing, as required by law," Graziano said. "Their efforts were complicated by the increasing effects that Mr. Sutherland was suffering as a result of mental illness. This unfortunate tragedy has revealed an opportunity to review existing policies."

The sheriff said she and agency leadership will look at ways to improve safety for staff and jail residents.

Deputies used their Tasers to subdue Sutherland even before he showed signs of aggressive resistance, the video shows, which is a direct contradiction to several protocol guidelines on the use of Tasers published by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Tasers should not be used by more than one deputy, and then only deployed on people actively resisting or showing aggression who also are at risk of harming themselves or others, according to IACP guidelines.

The weapon is meant to be used defensively, not as an optional means of control, according to the IACP.

Anyone shocked by a Taser while in custody should receive regular monitoring by a medic.

Deputies must not “use any restraint technique that impairs respiration on anyone shocked with a weapon,” and officers must be made aware of an increased risk of sudden death of people using drugs or showing signs of delirium, the guidelines state.

Agencies should seek help from medical professionals to determine appropriate protocols, IACP states.

Yet Sutherland was shocked by two deputies as many as nine times and forcefully restrained in a way that impaired his ability to breathe. Tasers were used preemptively, not in defense, against a subject who did not show explicit signs of aggression, according to the videos.

Avery Wilks contributed to this report.

What SC leaders are saying "Jamal's death is a tragedy. The video of this incident reveals issues which need to be addressed in training, procedures and policies around law enforcement's encounters with those experiencing mental illness." — Gov. Henry McMaster

"I could not watch it, I started to. The staff made it available to me this morning I started watching it and emotionally I could not complete it. It’s a bit much for me.” — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who said qualified immunity “has to be dealt with in any kind of reform legislation going forward."

"No one deserves the death penalty for missing a bond hearing or for being a mental health patient. I, for the life of me, cannot comprehend the level of force used inside his jail cell to get him to a bond hearing he was not required by law to attend." — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace , R-S.C., while also asking the FBI be involved in the investigation

"And once again, we are faced with the inescapable reality of yet another preventable death of an unarmed Black man in America. We again hear the words 'I can’t breathe' — words that have come to haunt our country over the last few years." — Joe Cunningham, former Charleston congressman and current Democratic candidate for governor

"Charleston is no stranger to this type of injustice. We have been here before and if nothing changes, we will no doubt be here again." — State Rep. JA Moore , D-North Charleston

"Jamal’s death was the result of intentional decisions by our political leaders to turn police into a 'solution' for people experiencing a mental health crisis." — Collective statement signed by multiple Charleston area activists groups

Thomas Novelly, Adam Benson and Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.

If you are on the Post and Courier mobile app and trying to view the video, click here.