That big and juicy fresh shrimp served in butter this fall was a tasty break.
After a delayed season opening and a spotty summer catch, the fall crop has seemingly made up for what could have been another scraping-the-bottom year, officials report.
"They started coming in big in September and they're still coming in big," said Rutledge Leland, of Carolina Seafoods at the McClellanville shrimp dock.
Shrimpers continue to do really well even though both numbers and size should be dropping off with the colder weather, he said.
The catch has been so consistently good that McClellanville shrimpers had to slow down this week because processors cut back for the holidays, Leland said.
That's a welcome bright spot for a struggling local industry that is still far short of a turn-around.
"This is the first December I can remember actually working," said Shem Creek shrimper Tommy Edwards. "Yeah, we had a little run, but look at all the days we were tied up. Can you live off a 2½ month salary?"
Local shrimpers just hope to make enough to hang on until next year, he said, while hoping it isn't as bad as the last.
In 2017, the fall catch in South Carolina fell off so severely that the Save Shem Creek grassroots group launched a gofundme campaign to raise money to help local shrimpers get through the winter and make boat repairs.
But the harvest was bountiful across the country in 2017 — more than 282 million pounds worth more than $531 million — making it the fourth most valuable catch.
That's the takeaway from the most recent federal report, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The report glosses over a few more alarming findings, including how the country still imports far more shrimp than it produces — more than 1 billion pounds worth more than $5 billion, according to the Southern Shrimp Alliance.
Similar findings were made for the fisheries as a whole.
Imports are just one of the problems plaguing local shrimpers.
The local catch is prized among shellfish eaters for its freshness and succulence. But it's too sparse and inconsistent to compete with Gulf of Mexico shrimp in the national retail market, much less the glutted, farm-raised import market.
Any number of Lowcountry restaurants buy shrimp from the Gulf and other suppliers rather than rely on the uncertain local catch.
The cold water that delayed the spring season opening kept this year from being a good one, said Mel Bell, S.C. Department of Natural Resources fisheries management director.
The catch did get better in the fall but not enough to offset the bad previous fall and lost time on the water this spring, he said.
Shrimping in South Carolina has been in a slow decline for years. Captains have been driven off by escalating costs, uncertain annual harvests and wholesale prices that haven’t kept up. A recent promotion of the region's tasty catch, as well as a wild harvest healthier the farm-raised imports, hasn't been enough to turn the tide.
Shrimper after shrimper has given up the trade. Only one-fourth of the boats operate today as did in the peak years two decades ago, and only a half-dozen or fewer do it from Shem Creek.
John Williams, the shrimp alliance director, said the country is making strides righting the trade imbalance with measures such as additional tariffs on imports.
"While U.S. shrimp fisheries remain sustainable and well-managed, imported shrimp from poorly regulated countries dominate the U.S. market with a 92 percent market share," he said.