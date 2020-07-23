Faith-based organizations preparing for hurricane season amid coronavirus

The ongoing pandemic and a potentially harsh hurricane season could combine to make 2020 even worse for South Carolina residents.

This is especially true for the most vulnerable communities, which are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Cases continue to rise as the Palmetto State approaches peak hurricane season.

In addition to government agencies and relief groups, faith organizations have long been on the front lines of helping people impacted by catastrophes. Some religious groups have already begun preparing storm season relief efforts amid the coronavirus, even using recent tornadoes as a trial run for offering aid amid a pandemic.

They acknowledge this year's disaster relief responses will pose many challenges, such as not being able to shelter people inside church facilities.

Others have been too strapped trying to handle COVID-19 and haven't had much time to think about another crisis.

The Rev. Isaac Holt, pastor of Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, struggled to picture what hurricane relief would look like during a pandemic. The church's gymnasium and separate facility usually serves as a safe spot for those flooded out of their homes. The congregation also boasts about 100 elderly members, who the church checks on after hurricanes.

A major storm this year could mean those impacted would be struggling in search of shelter.

"That would be a perfect storm," Holt said.

Catholic Charities of South Carolina's program head Michele Borbely said the group enters every hurricane season preparing for the worst.

"I don’t worry until the names start rolling in," she said. "It doesn’t mean I stop thinking about it every day."

Another faith group, the S.C. Baptist Convention, is most concerned about the lack of available facilities to house people during disasters.

The Red Cross has said it is looking to first house people in hotels this year, and then possibly campgrounds with cabins. The organization wants to do that before resorting to their traditional “congregate shelters” in public schools and community centers.

“Where do we put those people and how are they cared for," said Randy Creamer, the convention's director for disaster relief.

As far as volunteers go, the convention plans to use churches where people will be socially distanced.

"We’re just going to have to separate them more," Creamer said. "Instead of putting a dozen guys in a room, it may be two in a room.”

Religious leaders are also considering how the anxiety of dealing with both a pandemic and natural disaster can take one's spirit.

After storms, the Baptist denomination has chaplains accompany victims whose homes have been damaged. Praying with people and helping them navigate the coronavirus is different because they can't see the disease, Creamer said.

He said it's unlike helping people cope with the physical damage of a home, which they know will be repaired at some point.

“The virus, you can’t see it. You can't touch it. It's a huge emotional burden that gets into people’s minds," Creamer said.

While faith groups anticipate the virus will impact the number of volunteers, they don't doubt the commitment of those who've long responded to the call to serve.

The convention has about 1,200 to 1,500 trained volunteers across the state, many of whom are elderly and showed up earlier this year after tornadoes swept through South Carolina.

Elderly people can be more vulnerable to COVID-19, but that didn't stop many from helping remove trees and debris.

"They just turned out," Creamer said.

The S.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church has about 300 to 350 trained volunteers, a number that has remained consistent over the years, said Matt Brodie, disaster response coordinator with the conference.

Safety precautions are being implemented to protect volunteers.

Catholic Charities of South Carolina will conduct meetings on recovery efforts with storm victims remotely, Borbely said. Food and other distortion will be done with drive-through formats.

For site work, workers will wear gloves and face masks.