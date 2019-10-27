With just over two weeks before Charleston voters decide who will lead their city, the candidates have ramped up TV ads, and campaign literature is hitting mailboxes regularly.

Two of the six candidates — incumbent John Tecklenburg and City Councilman Mike Seekings — have spent the most money and also have taken issue with some of the claims the other has put out there, describing them as misleading or inaccurate.

The two have been cordial in person, but each campaign has raised some flags about some statements from the other. These disputes loom larger in a race where Tecklenburg and Seekings are running on many of the same issues.

Seekings feels it's an "issues and leadership-based race" all about flooding, traffic and "no plan and overdevelopment."

"It's not a personality contest," he said. "It's about a record and leadership."

Tecklenburg maintains his role as a collaborator in the city and has shied away from touting the city's recent accomplishments as his own. Instead, he has used words like "we" and "us" and kept an upbeat attitude about the race.

The election has boiled down to the word "leadership" rather than differing vision as far as what the city should do. The two are far from strangers — they've served side by side as a councilman and mayor since Tecklenburg took office in 2016. In some sense, they share the same record.

All six candidates — Tecklenburg, Seekings, Councilman Gary White, former Councilman Maurice Washington, West Ashley resident Sheri Irwin and nonprofit organizer Renée Orth — were asked to provide examples of what they considered to be misinformation being disseminated by other candidates for a fact check.

Both the Tecklenburg and Seekings campaigns provided pages of content to be reviewed. White refused to take part and the other three candidates did not provide claims they saw as issues.

What follows is a fact check on some prominent examples.

Whose hotel rooms?

In one TV commercial, Seekings blames Tecklenburg for the presence of 2,700 hotel rooms throughout the city. The Tecklenburg campaign says Councilman Seekings pushed back on hotel moratoriums and ordinances that would have limited hotel development until right before he announced he would run for mayor.

Seekings said it was Tecklenburg's decision to pull a moratorium off the city's agenda but also agreed that it takes a council and mayor consensus to get things done.

Bailing out the bus system

Seekings, who has served as chairman for the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA), said in one of his TV ads: "I steered CARTA out of a $6 million deficit."

CARTA's $6 million debt was eliminated by a bailout from Charleston County, which funds the bus agency through its transportation sales tax.

In a recent interview, Seekings agreed that it was a bailout from Charleston County but said it was his leadership and working relationship with the county that helped secure the money.

"We had to speak to the county, we had to get approval from County Council," Seekings said. "We had to trim some costs. All of that was done through a plan and leadership. ... We put our necks out on the line for this one that we would never, ever, ever go back to them again, that we would get our ducks in a row and get our financial situation in order, and we did it and we've never gone back."

A flood of contention

Both Tecklenburg and Seekings claim ownership of the successful check valves installed in a few dozen locations across the city — a point of contention that came to a head at a recent debate hosted by Groudswell, an advocacy group that focuses on Charleston's flooding.

The Seekings campaign points out that though Tecklenburg claims the city now has the "most comprehensive plan to fix flooding," the Dutch Dialogues experts say that the city still needs one.

For Tecklenburg, the claim by the Dutch is a bit of semantics. He said the Dutch Dialogues recommended a "very specific almost engineering-style level of where every drop goes when it hits the surface" in the city. He maintained that the city does have a comprehensive plan to fix flooding, but that there's work still to do.

"What we have already in place the last year or so is the strategies, the overall plan for addressing flooding and drainage," Tecklenburg said. "No we don't have the engineering report of every single drainage basin resolved to exact projects engineered to handle any issues in that drainage basin."

Tecklenburg said it was his leadership that led to the Dutch presence in Charleston and a partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers.

On the Spring/Fishburne drainage project — Tecklenburg said the fourth phase is under contract, funded and "solidly moving forward."

He attributed the cost overruns to pricing done 12 years ago and designed as a three-year project. It changed to a five-phase plan over 10 years, contributing to cost overruns now estimated at $45 million.

The Tecklenburg campaign points out that in one of Seekings' first commercials, he claims he secured $60 million to fix flooding issues in the city. Seekings attributes the claim to a WCSC-TV story announcing his run for mayor that includes a quote from him about the $60 million. Tecklenburg's campaign takes issue with the claim because it isn't clear what funding he secured for what project and how he was able to do it independent of City Council and Tecklenburg.

Seekings said the project he alludes to in the commercial is the city project to raise the Low Battery along Murray Boulevard. He acknowledged that while he can't secure funding as an individual councilman, he championed funding allocations each year through budget.

"That project is in my district, it's right in the heart of District 8, and every year I made sure it was my priority through the budgeting process," Seekings said. "As a representative of the district, that was my job."

West Ashley's revitalization

In one TV ad, Tecklenburg is credited as "a leader" in the West Ashley revitalization effort, which has led to "more jobs and retail." In the four years since he took office, though, the results of the West Ashley revitalization effort have been slow, with a few efforts seeing success later this year. What was the mayor's role in that?

Tecklenburg pointed to a series of accomplishments but noted that there is still much work to be done.

"The first step was just establishing the blue print," Tecklenburg said. "Most of the citizens I run into feel it that there's been an uplift of retail and vibrancy and revitalization in West Ashley."

Tecklenburg said he set the tone that led to new fire stations, shopping centers and grocery stores and new parks.

Affordable housing

In a TV ad, Tecklenburg is credited with securing more than $40 million for affordable housing and working families, but the Seekings campaign said that funding was secured through a bond referendum approved by city voters and a loan repayment to the city.

Tecklenburg didn't disagree about the city voters' role in the affordable housing initiative but said he was a champion who advocated for the referendum — and put it on the city's agenda in the first place.

He also said it was his leadership and say-so that led to the lawsuit settlement against local nonprofit LDC that brought additional funding for affordable housing.

City voters have a few more weeks to make sense of the race and make their decisions. Election day is Nov. 5.

In Charleston's mayoral and City Council races, should any candidate not garner at least 50 percent of the vote, a runoff in that race will be held on Nov. 19.