MOUNT PLEASANT — Costly flooding problems have prompted a proposal to significantly increase the town's annual stormwater fee.
The annual fee for a single home would rise from $60 to $100, and eventually to $120, under the proposed budget. For most businesses and commercial developments the cost increase would be larger, based on the size and use of the property.
The town's stormwater fee has been rising for years. In 2008, it was $18.
“We’re going to have to fix flooding, because it puts people’s homes in jeopardy," said Councilman Joe Bustos, at a Finance Committee meeting Monday.
It will be up to the full Town Council to decide what to do. Bustos and others on the committee wondered if the town could find enough savings in existing programs to avoid the proposed fee increase.
Town Administrator Eric DeMoura said coming up with $1.8 million in savings — the amount the fee increase would raise yearly — would be "a severe impact on the level of service in every department."
Councilman Tom O’Rourke suggested Mount Pleasant should do an information campaign to explain to residents "what a deal they are getting" on taxes.
"We’re not collecting the money it takes to run a town this size," he said. O'Rourke has said he would vote for a property tax increase.
Landing, while hoping a tax increase could be avoided, said that increasing the stormwater fee could be the worst way to raise revenue.
“Any time you raise a flat tax or fee it’s regressive," she said. "It hits the people in our community who are struggling the most.”
The town expects to collect $2.7 million in stormwater fees this year, under the current fee structure. The town spends most of that on yearly stormwater infrastructure repair, rehabilitation costs and studies. The big expenses facing the town are several major drainage and stormwater projects, which include:
Snee Farm drainage improvements — $8.4 million. Contractors started work in July, 2018 and are projected to finish in July, 2020.
Old Village stormwater improvements — Design work costing $880,265 began in July, 2017. The town's Capital Improvement Budget anticipate $55 million in future costs.
Hobcaw stormwater improvements — An new study puts the cost of improvements in that part of the town at $4.27 million.
Mount Pleasant has been discussing an increase in the current stormwater fee since at least 2017, primarily due to the cost of planned improvements in the Old Village.
“We know we need to do the stormwater improvements," said Landing. "We don’t want them to be delayed because we don’t have the money."
The town also tightened rules involving the amount of pavement and rooftop that can cover a property, temporarily halted building permits in part of the town, and raised a stormwater-related inspection fee from $25 to $225.
Stormwater flooding is a statewide problem with a high price tag. Other cities have raised stormwater fees and tightened land development rules, like Mount Pleasant.