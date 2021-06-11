Facility that treated Jamal Sutherland submits corrective plan to SC regulators

NORTH CHARLESTON — A mental health facility that was cited by state regulators for failing to report the assault that landed Jamal Sutherland in Charleston County jail on Jan. 4 has submitted a corrective action plan to authorities.

Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health turned in its plan to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on June 10. Officials reviewed the plan and approved it the following day, said Derrek Asberry, a spokesman for the agency.

According to documents outlining the plan, staff at the mental health facility submit incident reports through an online portal.

The facility's risk manager reviews the reports daily and "initiates the investigation process for events meeting the criteria based off of incident type and severity," according to the documents.

Incidents are given a rating of one to four, with one being the least severe and four being the most, documents stated.

"All level three and four incidents are reported immediately to the facility CEO for review, and investigation oversight, reporting to regulatory agencies when indicated," documents stated. "Internal investigations are completed within seven days of incident."

The facility's risk manager will continue to review incident reports daily and turn over all level three and four reports to the CEO, who will then ensure the incidents are reported to authorities within the proper timeframe, documents stated.

DHEC started an investigation into Palmetto after regulators got a complaint on May 18 about Sutherland's arrest following the January fight at the facility, according to a health department report.

The 31-year-old Black man had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia as a teenager.

Sutherland's symptoms flared in the days before New Year's Eve 2020 and his parents checked him into the facility, which had treated their son in the past.

But on the night of Jan. 4, a fight broke out between another patient and staff. Sutherland was accused of joining in the altercation after it escalated.

Staff at the facility called 911 and North Charleston police took him and the other patient to Charleston County jail.

Sutherland died the following morning after deputies used pepper spray, Tasers and physical force against him when he refused to leave his cell to attend a bond hearing on one count of third-degree assault and battery — a misdemeanor.

The incident sparked outrage among activists, clergy and others in the Charleston area. Videos documenting the fatal encounter were released by authorities in mid-May, prompting protests.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano has since fired the two deputies involved in his death. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is currently finalizing an investigation that will determine whether the deputies face criminal charges.

DHEC issued Palmetto the citation on May 20 after conducting an investigation. It was the first time the facility had been cited since 2018.

An attorney representing the Sutherland family could not be reached for comment.

The Post and Courier called Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health seeking comment from CEO Timothy Miller. He could not immediately be reached.