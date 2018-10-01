Crumbling roads. Increasing taxes. Overgrown ditches.
If there’s an issue or someone just wants to talk about what’s going on in Berkeley County, many are turning to social media, where at least two Facebook pages have attracted thousands of followers and are changing the face of how politics work in Berkeley County.
They've attracted the attention of residents county-wide by tackling anything from rising water rates to potholes, and they seem to be getting results.
Postings on those sites recently led County Councilman Tommy Newell to declare, “I don’t listen to Facebook lawyers,” referring to Tom Fernandez, Jennifer Ort and a handful of other residents who run those pages.
Newell’s comment came after the crusaders raised a ruckus over the council adding a last-minute vote to the agenda that led to putting a recreation referendum before voters in unincorporated parts of the county. (The referendum was later dropped when the Attorney General’s Office said the council acted illegally.)
“The biggest disappointment in that was, these guys know me well enough to now that I don’t open my mouth unless I spend a lot of time looking into making sure that I’m not about to put my foot in it," said Ort, an administrator for the “Concerned Voters of Berkeley County” page who grew up in Berkeley and was a schoolmate of Newell’s. “To have that kind of comment put out there when they know what kind of person I am, that kind of hurt, to be honest.”
Fernandez, it happens, is a newly minted lawyer.
After his comment last month, Newell was quick to add that it wasn’t aimed toward Fernandez, who graduated from Charleston School of Law in May 2017. Newell, who recently underwent surgery, declined to comment for this story.
Fernandez, 40, started “Berkeley Count Growth and Development” last year as a diversion while studying for the bar exam.
“I came out of nowhere, didn’t I?” he said. “I just got fed up.”
At the time, many of his neighbors were concerned about the lack of a fire station in Cane Bay, and many of his early posts dealt with the neighborhood’s efforts to be heard. (A new fire station is now in the planning stages.)
A lot of energy
“Whenever I do anything, I put a lot of energy into it,” said Fernandez, who practices law out of his house. “I’m a very passionate individual.”
Soon, Fernandez’s routine became broadcasting live as he explored such topics as run-down roads, overgrown ditches and the council’s efforts to have a referendum for recreation. He recorded himself speaking during public comment periods at meetings, filing to run for state House Seat 100 and, most recently, outside the U.S. District Court in Charleston moments after he filed a federal lawsuit against the state Department of Transportation for blocking him from commenting on their public Facebook page.
“I never had this grand plan,” he said. “This isn’t a part of any strategy. I got upset and decided to do something and in a matter of 12 months, it’s evolved into this, where I’m filing a complaint in District Court.”
The page’s membership topped 6,000 in late September. His videos draw thousands of views.
“I don’t have time to go to council meetings or even to watch the meeting videos, but I can get the highlights from Tom’s page,” said Candy Jones, a nurse and mom of three who lives in Cane Bay.
Jack Schurlknight, District 6 councilman, said he is not active on Facebook and does not follow the pages.
“I don’t have a problem with social media as long as factual stuff is being stated,” he said. “My problem is when people put out stuff that’s not factual and others take it as fact.”
Part-owner of Skyview Aerial Solutions, Fernandez’s videos often include drone footage that gives viewers a new perspective. His video about the thousands of tires piled up at the defunct Moncks Corner Viva Recycling was shared nearly 700 times.
Many of his page’s followers credited him with helping to get the site cleaned up.
“Even though I’m passionate, I like to be modest about those things,” he said. “If Berkeley County Growth and Development had 10 members, and I was still the same way, nothing would get done. Honestly, it’s not Tom Fernandez getting results.”
First Facebook, then politics
The popularity of the page did lead him to a run for the state House, though.
At first, Fernandez thought he’d run for County Council, but he changed his mind when he found out he is among a minority of Cane Bay residents who do not live in District 6.
Then he decided to challenge incumbent Sylleste Davis for state House Seat 100 in the June Republican primary.
“I didn’t have a campaign manager,” he said. “I didn’t have a finance manager. I didn’t have anyone marketing for me. It was just myself, and I’m personally amazed to see how well I did.”
Fernandez lost by 45 votes in a primary that was marred by some voters being given the wrong ballots.
He plans to run for office again in 2020, he said.
Ort sees Fernandez, who moved to the area eight years ago, as “a great bridge between the new people coming in and the people who have been here forever. He seems to respect where we are, where we come from, what we’ve always been like, but also want to kind of bring us all together."
His page focuses more on growth and development, while she focuses more on legislation, she said.
“If people are paying attention to both, they aren’t getting the same thing twice,” she said.
Ort, 47, has no political aspirations but was one of the people who started the Concerned Voters of Berkeley County page in 2015 during the special election for a sheriff. Their purpose was to back Brian Adams, who ran a write-in campaign after losing the Republican primary.
“We were just trying to pull everyone we knew from Berkeley County into one place,” said Ort, who lives in Ladson.
But after the election, the page found a new purpose as a government watchdog. She also loves trying to identify new people she thinks would be good candidates.
“I know these people and I’ll love them forever, but if you’re not standing for where I feel like Berkeley County has been and should go, then I’m going to call you out on it whether I love you or not,” she said.