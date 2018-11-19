Authorities have charged two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during a home invasion earlier this month in Moncks Corner.
Zion Rashaun Dukes, 17, and Deanthony Karieem Simmons, 18, face charges of murder and first-degree burglary, Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic announced Monday.
The victim, 33-year-old Kori Capers, succumbed to his wounds at Trident Medical Center on Saturday, eight days after he was shot multiple times.
On Nov. 9, Capers was notified that someone was breaking into the townhome where he lived at 213 Gulledge St. He was shot when he went to the residence to investigate the break-in.
Ollic declined to discuss further details regarding the motive, but investigators believe at least one of the suspects knew Capers.
Court records showed that Simmons lives on Arthur Gillins Lane in Moncks Corner, while Dukes is a resident of South Hankinson Street in Jackson.
In a separate and unrelated incident Wednesday, the department has ruled that a man who shot and killed two people acted in self-defense, Ollic said.
One of the men, Akeem Houston, 29, was the female's ex-boyfriend. Armed with a gun, Houston opened the vehicle and assaulted Gadsden, Ollic said.
Ollic said Roddrik Gadsden, 25, shot and killed two men in self-defense on Nov. 14. at 216 Trivers Dr.
According to Ollic, the men came to the residence where Gadsden was sitting with a female in a vehicle.
"As the struggle ensued, Houston was reaching for his firearm, and Gadsden shot and killed him," the police chief said.
Gadsden then shot and killed the other man, believing he was armed with a firearm, Ollic siad.
Gadsden was jailed on a misdemeanor count of unlawfully carrying a pistol. Ollic said his department does not intend to add any charges.
Moncks Corner has seen three homicide this year. Ollic said said the killings are isolated incidents.
"We don't normally have this kind of activity in Moncks Corner," Ollic said. "This has been a rough two weeks."
Fifty-one people have been slain this year in the tri-county area.