A U.S. Marine Corps stealth fighter jet crashed Friday morning in the Beaufort area, authorities said.
The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. on Little Barnwell Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The marshy area is west of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
The pilot ejected safely from the single-seat jet and is being evaluated by medical personnel, according to a statement by the Marine Corps.
"There were no civilian injuries," the Corps stated.
Residents and others in the area are being asked to stay away from Little Barnwell Island and Grays Hill Boat Landing while officials investigate the crash, the Sheriff's Office stated.
A post by Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on Facebook stated the aircraft was a F-35B and was part of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.
The stealth fighter is one of three variants of the F-35 aircraft that make up the military's embattled Joint Strike Fighter program. The "B" variant was designed specifically for the Marines as a Short Take Off/Vertical Landing aircraft.
In other words, the F-35B can take off from a short runway and land vertically similar to the British Harrier jet.
The Joint Strike Fighter program faced criticism for years over ballooning costs but has its supporters.
As recently as October 2017, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, was pitching President Donald Trump on the benefits the state of the art aircraft.
According to the Marine Corps official Facebook page, the F-35B completed its first combat mission on Thursday. The ground strike occurred in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.