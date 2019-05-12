Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.