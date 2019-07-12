The popular albino alligator that lives at the South Carolina Aquarium has been experiencing health issues and is no longer on public view.
Alabaster, the 22-year-old albino alligator, has become disinterested in food and has suffered from a skin rash on parts of his body, aquarium spokeswoman Caroline Morris said.
These alligators are "extremely, extremely rare," she said, adding that Alabaster is thought to be one of only 50 albino alligators in the world.
Alabaster's exhibit was closed Thursday and will likely remain closed today, as aquarium staff monitor his condition.
"The vets performed a full physical evaluation yesterday and felt that it was in the best interest to close the exhibit," Morris said.
Albino animals usually can't survive in the wild because they don't have the ability to blend into their surroundings. Not only do they not have camouflage, but albinism also can be accompanied by poor eyesight and sensitive skin.
Morris said Alabaster has always had sensitive skin, and his habitat's lighting and water level have been designed to help. The 8-foot-long alligator arrived at the aquarium in 2009.
