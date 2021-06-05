Experts warn of hail, wind damage as storm bears down on Lowcountry

The National Weather Service is warning Lowcountry residents that a thunderstorm is expected to drop torrential rain in the region, causing flooding.

Officials initially issued a flood advisory from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 5 for Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties.

The advisory was extended until 6:30 p.m. because of ongoing light and moderate rain, which continued to impact already flooded areas.

Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms extending from Knightsville and Givhans east to Huger and Goose Creek will drop as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain, causing flooding in several communities in the region, as well as at Mount Pleasant Regional Airport.

The storm dropped up to 2 to 4 inches of rain and quarter-sized hail in the early afternoon, the NWS reported, accompanied by 60-mile-per-hour winds.

On social media, residents posted pictures and videos showing flooding in Goose Creek, including the Boulder Bluff, Crowfield Plantation and Foxborough neighborhoods.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads.