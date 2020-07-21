You are the owner of this article.
Expect rush-hour traffic delays during Vice President Mike Pence's Charleston visit today

  • Updated
Charleston and North Charleston could see a lot of traffic congestion during Vice President Mike Pence's visit on Tuesday afternoon. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Charleston and North Charleston could see traffic snarls during Vice President Mike Pence's visit on Tuesday afternoon.

Pence held a roundtable event with Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday in Columbia to discuss the issues of reopening schools this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 4 p.m., he'll land at the Charleston Air Force Base in North Charleston, then make his way along Interstate 26 into downtown Charleston to speak at The Citadel.

Moving the vice president between those two locations will certainly cause traffic problems, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said. Delays are expected in the late afternoon and evening.

Pence will address supporters of South Carolina Republican congressional candidate Nancy Mace at 5 p.m. in The Citadel's Holliday Alumni Center.

During Pence's February stop in Charleston, which was before the pandemic, when the streets were much more crowded during rush hour, traffic was snarled downtown during the vice president’s security travel.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

